Lyle Lovett Announces Summer Tour

Four-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer Lyle Lovett has announced a big summer tour.
Lovett will be heading out on the road with his Large Band for the shows that kick off in Newport Kentucky on June 16, making stops in Chicago, Milwaukee, Aspen, Pittsburgh and Nashville before wrapping in Knoxville on August 15.
According to a press statement, “An Evening with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as songs from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June.”
Lovett released 12th of June in 2022 and it features a mix of Lovett originals and standards by artists like Nat King Cole and more. The Texas-born Lovett, who has released 14 albums to date, is known for his eloquent songwriting and even his acting prowess in various movie roles.
Tickets go on sale Friday (April 7) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can visit lylelovett.com for more information. See below for the full list of dates.
LYLE LOVETT AND HIS LARGE BAND LIVE
June 16—Newport, KY—MegaCorp Pavilion
June 17—Evansville, IN—Victory Theatre
June 18—Chicago, IL—Chicago Theatre
June 20—Nashville, IN—Brown Country Music Center
June 22—Rochester Hills, MI—Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
June 23—Peoria, IL—Peoria Civic Center Theater
June 24—Milwaukee, WI—Summerfest*
June 25—Iowa City, IA—Hancher Auditorium
June 27—Aspen, CO—Belly Up Aspen
June 28—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 29—Beaver Creek, CO—Vilar Performing Arts Center
June 30—Grand Junction, CO—Avalon Theatre
July 1—Sandy, UT—Sandy Amphitheater
July 3—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up Tavern
July 5—San Juan Capistrano, CA—The Coach House
July 6—Beverly Hills, CA—Saban Theater
July 7—Ojai, CA—Libbey Bowl*
July 11—Napa, CA—Uptown Theatre Napa
July 12—Redding, CA—Redding Civic Auditorium
July 14—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater
July 15—Forest Grove, OR—McMenamins Grand Lodge
July 16—Woodinville, WA—Chateau Ste. Michelle*
July 18—West Kelowna, BC—Mission Hill Winery
July 22—Bonner, MT—KettleHouse Amphitheater
July 23—Billings, MT—Downtown Billings
July 26—Huber Heights, OH—Rose Music Center at The Heights
July 27—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE
July 28—Lancaster, PA—American Music Theatre
July 29—Providence, RI—Veterans Memorial Auditorium
July 30—Hammondsport, NY—The Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyards*
August 2—Plymouth, MA—Plymouth Memorial Hall
August 3—Lowell, MA—Boarding House Park
August 4—New Brunswick, NJ—Stage Theatre
August 5—Vienna, VA—Wolf Trap-Filene Center*
August 6—Charlottesville, VA—The Paramount Theater
August 8—Richmond, VA—Dominion Energy Center
August 9—Durham, NC—Durham Performing Arts Center
August 10—Charlotte, NC—Knight Theater
August 11—Charleston, SC—Charleston Gaillard Center
August 12—Atlanta, GA—Atlanta Symphony Hall
August 14—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium
August 15—Knoxville, TN—Tennessee Theater
*On sale now
Photo: Curb Records