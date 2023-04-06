Lyle Lovett Announces Summer Tour

Four-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer Lyle Lovett has announced a big summer tour.

Lovett will be heading out on the road with his Large Band for the shows that kick off in Newport Kentucky on June 16, making stops in Chicago, Milwaukee, Aspen, Pittsburgh and Nashville before wrapping in Knoxville on August 15.

According to a press statement, “An Evening with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as songs from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June.”

Lovett released 12th of June in 2022 and it features a mix of Lovett originals and standards by artists like Nat King Cole and more. The Texas-born Lovett, who has released 14 albums to date, is known for his eloquent songwriting and even his acting prowess in various movie roles.

Tickets go on sale Friday (April 7) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can visit lylelovett.com for more information. See below for the full list of dates.

LYLE LOVETT AND HIS LARGE BAND LIVE

June 16—Newport, KY—MegaCorp Pavilion

June 17—Evansville, IN—Victory Theatre

June 18—Chicago, IL—Chicago Theatre

June 20—Nashville, IN—Brown Country Music Center

June 22—Rochester Hills, MI—Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

June 23—Peoria, IL—Peoria Civic Center Theater

June 24—Milwaukee, WI—Summerfest*

June 25—Iowa City, IA—Hancher Auditorium

June 27—Aspen, CO—Belly Up Aspen

June 28—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 29—Beaver Creek, CO—Vilar Performing Arts Center

June 30—Grand Junction, CO—Avalon Theatre

July 1—Sandy, UT—Sandy Amphitheater

July 3—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up Tavern

July 5—San Juan Capistrano, CA—The Coach House

July 6—Beverly Hills, CA—Saban Theater

July 7—Ojai, CA—Libbey Bowl*

July 11—Napa, CA—Uptown Theatre Napa

July 12—Redding, CA—Redding Civic Auditorium

July 14—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 15—Forest Grove, OR—McMenamins Grand Lodge

July 16—Woodinville, WA—Chateau Ste. Michelle*

July 18—West Kelowna, BC—Mission Hill Winery

July 22—Bonner, MT—KettleHouse Amphitheater

July 23—Billings, MT—Downtown Billings

July 26—Huber Heights, OH—Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 27—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE

July 28—Lancaster, PA—American Music Theatre

July 29—Providence, RI—Veterans Memorial Auditorium

July 30—Hammondsport, NY—The Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyards*

August 2—Plymouth, MA—Plymouth Memorial Hall

August 3—Lowell, MA—Boarding House Park

August 4—New Brunswick, NJ—Stage Theatre

August 5—Vienna, VA—Wolf Trap-Filene Center*

August 6—Charlottesville, VA—The Paramount Theater

August 8—Richmond, VA—Dominion Energy Center

August 9—Durham, NC—Durham Performing Arts Center

August 10—Charlotte, NC—Knight Theater

August 11—Charleston, SC—Charleston Gaillard Center

August 12—Atlanta, GA—Atlanta Symphony Hall

August 14—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

August 15—Knoxville, TN—Tennessee Theater

*On sale now

