Jackson Browne Unveils 2023 Summer Tour

Months after wrapping up his international tour, Jackson Browne has revealed an additional run of U.S. tour dates for summer 2023.

The tour will kick off on June 3 at the Palace Theatre in Columbus, Ohio, and cross the country with stops in Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and more, before wrapping up on Aug. 2 in Clearwater, Florida. The tour will also include a performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee on June 18.

Browne released his 15th album Downhill from Everywhere in 2021, which received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Americana Album.

On March 3, Browne lost his longtime guitarist David Lindley, who died at 78 following a series of illnesses, including pneumonia, kidney issues, and influenza. Lindley worked with Browne on his 1973 album For Everyman through his tenth release, Love Is Strange: En Vivo Con Tino in 2010.

“David is a very large part of me – who I became, and who I remain,” said Browne in a statement. “No one ever played like him.”

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, Browne’s career spans more than 50 years with four top-10 albums, including earlier releases Running on Empty in 1977 and Hold Out from 1980.

Now 74, Browne also remains involved in his environmental advocacy, which dates back to the late ’70s when he protested against nuclear power plants and helped found the Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) for clean energy production in 1979, along with Graham Nash, Bonnie Raitt, and John Hall.

Throughout the years, he has received numerous awards for his philanthropic work, including his most recent Gandhi Peace Award from Promoting Enduring Peace in 2018.

Browne is currently on tour in Japan and will continue with an additional run of dates in Australia on April 8 in Byron Bay before the summer tour.

Jackson Browne, Summer 2023 U.S. Tour:



June 3 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

June 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

June 6 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

June 7 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

June 9 – Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center

June 10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

June 12 – Springfield, MO @ MSU – Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

June 13 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

June 15 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

June 16 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

June 18 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

June 19 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

July 14 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

July 15 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

July 18 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

July 19 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

July 21 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

July 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

July 25 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

July 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

July 28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Perf. Arts | Moran Theater

July 29 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

Aug. 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Perf. Arts

Aug 2 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Photo: Nels Israelson / Missing Piece Group