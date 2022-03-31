Lyle Lovett to Release First Album in 10 Years, Shares “12th of June”

Lyle Lovett is set to release his first new album in a decade, 12 of June, on May 13, and shared the video for the title track.

Produced by Chuck Ainlay (Miranda Lambert, Trace Adkins, Emmylou Harris) and Lovett, 12th of June is a collection of standards by Dave Frishberg and Nat King Cole, a Horace Silver instrumental, and some new originals by the singer, composer, and actor, all blending in country, folk, gospel, jazz, and blues.

In the video for “12 of June,” Lovett is seen recording in the studio singing through lyrics touching on familial ties, his wife and children, and his own mortality.

So to my father and my mother

And to our fathers long before

There are those who walk above us

Who’ll remember that we were

They will remember that we were

And to these beautiful two children

And to my sweet and tender wife

I will love you three forever

Though I fly beyond this life

Though I fly beyond this life

12th of June marks Lovett’s first release since his 11th album Release Me in 2012. Lovett is currently scheduled to co-headline some dates with Chris Isaak and embark on a 2022 tour with his Large Band, including stops at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, the Wolf Trap Filene Center in Vienna, VA, and the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

“I’ve just pursued my music the same way I always have,” Lovett recently told American Songwriter. “Whether you’re getting ready for a tour, or whether you’re getting ready to go into the studio, or whether you’re just trying to write—the process is kinda ongoing, and it’s in your head.”

Lovett added, “Regardless of what you’re doing, regardless of how the rubber hits the road, when you love music and making it, you just live in that world.”

12th of June Track List:



01 “Cookin At The Continental”

02 “Pants Is Overrated”

03 “Straighten Up And Fly Right”

04 “Gee Baby Ain’t I Good To You”

05 “Peel Me A Grape”

06 “Her Loving Man”

07 “12th Of June”

08 “Pig Meat Man”

09 “The Mocking Ones”

10 “Are We Dancing”

11 “On A Winters Morning”

Photo: Curb Records