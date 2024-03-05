Lynyrd Skynyrd Pays Tribute to Gary Rossington on First Anniversary of His Death: “We Know You Are Smiling Down”

Today, March 5, marks the one-year anniversary of the death of original Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington. Rossington, who had battled heart issues for several years, passed away at the age of 71. When he died, Gary was the last surviving founding member of the legendary Southern rock band.

Lynyrd Skynyrd posted a heartfelt tribute to Rossington on its social media pages, accompanied by a photo of the guitar great and his wife, longtime Skynyrd backing vocalist Dale Krantz-Rossington.

“It’s a difficult anniversary today, for all of us,” the message reads. “Especially Dale, the girls and family. We know you are smiling down, and our hearts are filled with the many memories of joy you gave us. We love ya, Roscoe!”

Rossington married Krantz in 1982. At the time, she was the lead singer of his Skynyrd spinoff group the Rollins Collins Band. The couple went on to have two daughters, Mary and Annie.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Fans Pay Tribute to Rossington

At the Lynyrd Skynyrd Facebook page, a bunch of fans took to the comments section to share their own tributes to the guitarist and send condolences to his family.

“Wow, a year already. time passes by way [too] fast,” one fan wrote. “Gary, I know you are still with Dale and the girls. just in a different way. you’ll always be looking down on those who love you. forever in our hearts. rest easy, in paradise.”

A second commented, “Great photo ❤️ prayers to Dale and family 🙏🏻 Gary is greatly missed!”

A third fan commented, “We keep Mr Gary’s memory alive in our home our hearts everyday. Our thoughts and prayers are with you guys, Ms. Dale and her family today and every day.”

More About Rossington

Rossington made major creative contributions to Lynyrd Skynyrd throughout his decades with the group. Among the well-known songs he co-wrote were “Simple Man,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Don’t Ask Me No Questions,” “Gimme Back My Bullets,” and “What’s Your Name.” In addition, his memorable slide guitar was a key element to the classic Skynyrd anthem “Free Bird.”

After Rossington’s death, Lynyrd Skynyrd decided to continue on in his honor, and out of respect for the band’s fans.

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 2024 Tour Plans

The group will launch a 2024 U.S. leg of its Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour with ZZ Top on March 8 in Savannah, Georgia. The co-headlining trek is mapped out through an April 20 concert in Corpus Christ, Texas. A second leg also is currently scheduled from early August through late September.

Lynyrd Skynyrd also has a number of festival appearances and headlining gigs lined up for 2024.

Tickets are on sale now for Lynyrd Skynyrd’s upcoming concerts via various outlets, including StubHub.

