Where Are They Now? ‘The Voice’ Back-to-Back Winner and Ex-Coach Niall Horan

Former One Direction member Niall Horan was only a coach on The Voice for two seasons. However, he left behind some big shoes to fill. He coached Gina Miles to the victory in season 23. Then, he secured a second consecutive win with Huntley in season 24. Many fans hoped he would return and go for a three-peat. Unfortunately, though, Horan had other plans.

Videos by American Songwriter

Horan left The Voice and country-pop duo Dan + Shay took his place as the show’s first coaching duo. However, many fans don’t see the two-for-one trade as a good deal. In fact, some fans vowed to stop watching the show after the Irish singer/songwriter’s exit. Fortunately for those fans, they can still get their Niall fix. They just won’t get it on the hit singing competition show.

[Niall Horan’s The Show Live on Tour: Get Tickets]

What Is Niall Horan Doing After Leaving The Voice

Many fans are wondering where Horan is today. The short answer to that question is “Everywhere.” He’s currently on tour in support of his third solo album The Show.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Fans Livid Over Niall Horan’s Exit, Coaching Changes for Season 25]

Horan released The Show in June 2023, just months before season 24 of The Voice started. Then, he unveiled The Show: The Encore, a deluxe edition of the album in November, a little over a month before the season ended. Then, he embarked on his world tour in support of the album on February 21 in Belfast, Ireland. He’ll tour Europe, New Zealand, and Australia before kicking off the North American leg of his tour on May 29 at the Hard Rock Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He’ll stay on the road until the tour comes to a close on July 31 at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, Arizona.

So, it looks like Horan left The Voice to focus on his solo career. However, that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t still take his coaching duties seriously. He’s still there to give Season 24 champion Huntley advice when he needs it.

[RELATED: Huntley Shares Gratitude for Niall Horan’s Coaching After Being Crowned ‘The Voice’ Winner]

Huntley talked about his continued connection to Horan in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Whenever I feel like I’m too busy or complaining about this process, I kind of just think back and I’m like, [Horan] is literally flying around the world and still messaging me back on my emails. It’s pretty cool—I respect it very much.”

At the moment, Horan hasn’t said when or if he will return to The Voice. At the same time, he hasn’t explicitly said that coming back to the show is off the table. So, fans will have to wait and see.

Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images for TikTok

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.