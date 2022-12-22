Mac DeMarco Drops “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” Cover

Come every December, eccentric jangle pop singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco pulls a classic Christmas cover out of his strapback hat.

Last year saw a stripped-back version of Bing Crosby’s timeless classic “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and a spacey rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” the year before. Now, DeMarco is back with a sparsely arranged offering of the holiday favorite “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

Part of this festive tradition involves an accompanying music video, which always features a Christmas inflatable of some sort. This year, the video finds DeMarco and a friend dressed in an inflatable Santa Claus and gingerbread man costumes. The pair ride through the streets of Los Angeles on motorbikes decked out as puffy holiday figures.

Check the video out below.

DeMarco’s last album, Here Comes the Cowboy, dropped in 2019. Since then, he has released two sets of demos – Here Comes The Cowboy Demos and Other Here Comes The Cowboy Demos – and has confirmed being hard at work on a follow-up to his 2019 release.

“I’m working on a record,” the artist said in an interview with NME. “I’m in New York. Am I working on it in New York? Maybe a little bit, some. Just in New York? Naw, I don’t think so. But I’m here now.”

He gave few details about the project, but offered a hint as to what sounds should be expected on the album, saying, “sounds like, you guys seen Return Of The Jedi? You know the Ewok Village? Sounds like that.”

Earlier this December, DeMarco joined the newly Grammy-nominated experimental jazz duo Domi & JD Beck for a performance of their song “Two Shrimps” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the performance of “Two Shrimps” below.

Photo by David Brendan Hall