Craig Morgan Performs for Troops Overseas

Craig Morgan reconnected with his military roots during a recent trip overseas.

To help U.S. troops serving abroad celebrate the holiday season, Morgan did a three-day tour in Germany for servicemen and women and their family members stationed in Bavaria. From December 19-21, the country star performed three shows as part of the United Service Organizations (USO), a nonprofit that’s been providing live entertainment to the troops since 1941.

Morgan himself served for 16 years, nine-and-a-half of which were spent in the U.S. Army’s 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions, and another six years in the U.S. Reserves. During his 2022 trip, he performed for members of the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions. This year marks the 20th anniversary since Morgan performed on his first USO tour in 2002. He’s since done 13 tours in 15 countries during that time span.

“It’s always an honor and a privilege to visit with our troops and their families, but especially during the holiday season,” Morgan said in a press statement. “I know how much it means to them to receive those care packages at this time of the year and to hear those messages of gratitude from Americans everywhere who value the incredible sacrifices they make year-round.”

“Serving overseas over the holiday season, sometimes far from family and friends, can be difficult,” said Jennifer Wahlquist, vice president of USO Global Entertainment. “We’re grateful to the wonderful entertainers like Craig who generously donate their time to bring holiday cheer and a connection to home to our service members.”

Morgan’s second career single, “Paradise,” was inspired by his time serving in the Army in Panama in 1989 and 1990. On Veterans Day in 2022, he released the deluxe edition of his 2020 album, God, Family, Country, following his memoir of the same name, which arrived in September.

Photo Courtesy of Specialist Emma O Roberts, US Army / courtesy BBR Music Group