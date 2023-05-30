Machine Gun Kelly is Feeling the “Pressure” of Superstardom in New Song

Machine Gun Kelly has gone back to his rap roots with his latest release, “Pressure.” The song is a searing commentary on fame, death, and his journey in the music industry.

Videos by American Songwriter

I guess I gotta die to be a legend, he raps in the first verse after a series of lines about superstardom – something MGK knows about first-hand, given his skyrocketing career over the past few years.

The diamonds are symbolic of all of the pressure they put on me until I shine / My life is symbiotic / with the culture I could never ever lose the vibe / Make sure they’re rolling one up for me cause it’s been a long ride / We doing this one for Money T, keep his name alive, he rattles off in the song’s opener.

Though MGK has been exploring the world of punk rock more recently, he started his career as a rapper. This release proves he hasn’t lost an ounce of his flow while spending time behind his signature pink guitar.

Alongside the song comes the accompanying music video. The visual sees the rapper in various locations around Cleveland, while the dance group, Elevated Crew, performs a routine around him.

In typical rap fashion, MGK flexes heavily in the video. He takes private jets, races classic cars around the street, and pumps his many chains. Check out the visual, below.

MGK recently brought his Mainstream Sellout Tour to the big screen with a new film titled Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era.

The film played for one night only in theaters. The Cleveland show at the center of the film saw MGK play to a crowd of 50,000 in his hometown. The milestone marked the only time an Ohio native has sold out the FirstEnergy Stadium.

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Interscope Records)