Machine Gun Kelly Raps Alongside Mötley Crüe for Live Rendition of “The Dirt”

Though Machine Gun Kelly has been returning to his rap roots as of late, he hasn’t completely left the rockstar life behind. The singer recently joined Mötley Crüe on stage for a duet of their 2019 collaborative track, “The Dirt (Est. 1981).”

The song was created for the soundtrack of the Mötley Crüe biopic series, The Dirt – in which Machine Gun Kelly plays drummer Tommy Lee.

MGK joined the band during their set at Hellfest in Clisson, France. Crüe lead singer Vince Neil kicked off the song, singing the verse The sex, the cash, the fame / Living out a life you can’t deny / The drugs, the lies, the pain while clips from the titular tv show played in the back.

The rapper-turned-punk rocker came out during the bridge of the song to add his verse: More sex, more tats, more blood, more pain / More threats, more theft, torn jeans, cocaine / Midnight ride down the Sunset Strip / New bike with the plate read the 666.

Check out the moment, below.

“The Dirt” is one of a few new songs Mötley Crüe recorded for the series. Fans of the band are in for even more new music as guitarist Nikki Sixx has declared their latest project “officially done.”

“Hit the studio with @thevinceneil today here in London,” Sixx wrote. “The new @MotleyCrue songs are 100% officially done and ready for mix…It’s been crazy how much creativity is coming outta the band right now.”

The release will be the band’s first without longtime guitarist Mick Mars. Mars decided to leave and promptly sue his bandmates earlier this year for trying to kick him out of the band.

“Those guys have been hammering on me since ’87, trying to replace me,” Mars said at the time. “They haven’t been able to do that, because I’m the guitar player. I helped form this band. It just makes me really upset that they want to try and bully me more or less out of the band, so it’s the last man standing that collects everything.”

The band hasn’t released a full-length studio album since Saints Of Los Angeles in 2008. No release date has been shared.

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Interscope Records)