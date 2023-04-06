Mick Mars Sues Former Mötley Crüe Bandmates

Former Mötley Crüe guitarist and co-founding member Mick Mars filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday (April 6) against the band’s Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, and Tommy Lee. Mars claims his bandmates ousted him from the group, and that they have removed him from receiving profits associated with band.

Mars, whose real name is Robert Alan Deal, claims that records regarding various Mötley Crüe business dealings, in which he has a 25 percent stake, are being deliberately withheld from him. The guitarist has asked the judge for an inspection of the band’s business records so he can be awarded an unspecified amount due to him.

Defendants mentioned in the suit include Mötley Crüe Touring, Inc., Mötley Crüe, Inc., Mötley Records, LLC and Masters 2008, LLC, Red, White and Crue, Inc., Masters 2000, Inc., and Cruefest, LLC, among other unnamed business entities and individuals associated with the band’s corporations.

“It is a tragedy that after 41 successful years of playing together, a band would callously attempt to throw out a founding member who is unable to tour anymore because he has a chronic disease,” said Mars’ lawyer, Ed McPherson. “Mick has been pushed around for far too long and we are not going to let that continue.”

The guitarist also stated that the band demanded that he sign a severance agreement, which would remove him from future interests in return for a five percent stake in the group’s 2023 tour, featuring Mars replacement guitarist John 5. Mötley Crüe is currently on a co-headlining world tour with Def Leppard.

In the lawsuit, Mars also revealed that he could no longer tour with the group as a result of his ongoing battle with ankylosing spondylitis, an inflammatory disease that can cause some of the bones in the spine to fuse over time, but that he wanted to continue to participate in other concerts or residencies with the band that didn’t involve excessive travel. As a result, Mars alleges that he was fired after a shareholders’ meeting as an officer of Crüe’s corporation and six additional related businesses linked to the band.

In October 2022, a statement by the three remaining band members announced that Mars was retiring from touring and that he would remain an official member of the band, presumably to continue writing and recording with Mötley Crüe.

The lawsuit also claims that Mars founded the band and chose vocalist Vince Neil, who knew Lee since high school and also named the band Mötley Crüe. Bassist Nikki Sixx and Mars were the two constant members of the band since its formation in 1981, according to the lawsuit, which makes them the two consistent shareholders in the band’s business dealings over the years.

Mars also accused Sixx of “gaslighting” and said that the bassist would tell him that he had “some sort of cognitive dysfunction and that his guitar playing was subpar, claiming that Mars forgot chords, and sometimes started playing the wrong songs.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)