Nikki Sixx Reveals Mötley Crüe Album is “100% Officially Done”  

New music from Mötley Crüe is on the horizon. Founding member of the heavy metal band, Nikki Sixx turned to social media over the weekend (May 13) to give an update on their forthcoming album.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Hit the studio with @thevinceneil today here in London,” wrote Sixx. “The new @MotleyCrue songs are 100% officially done and ready for mix,” he added. When a fan pointed out the quick turnaround, the bassist acknowledged their songwriting process and how they were feeling more creative than ever before.

Hit the studio with @thevinceneil today here in London. The new @MotleyCrue songs are 100% officially done and ready for mix. 🤟🏽🏴‍☠️ — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) May 13, 2023

“Dang, that was fast! Y’all must have had ‘creative juices on steroids’ flowing,” they tweeted. “It’s been crazy how much creativity is coming outta the band right now,” Sixx replied.

[RELATED: 8 Songs You Didn’t Know Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx Wrote for Other Artists]

According to Guitar World, the upcoming collection will serve as the first record with John 5 on electric guitar and without co-founder Mick Mars. It will also be the band’s first release since their 2008 album, Saints of Los Angeles. The 13-song tracklist features fan favorites “Face Down In The Dirt,” “Just Another Psycho,” and “Goin’ Out Swingin’,” among others.

Mars announced his retirement from touring with the band in October. The difficult decision follows his ongoing battle with ankylosing spondylitis—an inflammatory disease that can cause bones in the spine to “fuse.” After 41 years, Mars will not be touring with the band. When John 5 was revealed as the new guitar player, Mars was quick to reach out and show his support.

“When I was announced as the guitar player, he was one of the very first texts that I got,” said John 5 to Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk. “He said, ‘You’re going to kill it.’ It’s good. It’s not like it’s some stranger coming in. We have a great respect for each other.”

The group has yet to reveal how many songs will be included on the tracklist and the official release date. Until fans have the new music in their possession, they can catch Mötley Crüe on their 2023 World Tour with DEF LEPPARD and Alice Cooper.

[RELATED: UPDATE: Mick Mars Sues Former Mötley Crüe Bandmates, Says “I Carried Those Bastards for Years”]

The hitmakers previously paused their run to deliver a 40-minute set at the 2023 NFL Draft. They shared six tracks from their award-winning catalog – “Wild Side,” Live Wire,” “Home Sweet Home,” Primal Scream,” “Girls, Girls, Girls,” and “Kickstart My Heart.” Their next performance will be on May 22 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images