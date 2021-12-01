Mötley Crüe Sell Entire Catalog to BMG

Mötley Crüe has sold its entire catalog spanning the band’s 40-year career to BMG for a reported $150 million.

Under the deal, BMG acquired the band’s nine studio albums, from their 1981 debut Too Fast For Love to their most recent Saints of Los Angeles, released in 2008, in addition to live recordings and compilation sets.

“It feels amazing to be collaborating with our new partners at BMG,” said founding band members Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and Mick Mars in a statement. “Their extensive track record of success in rock made them the perfect home to continue preserving and growing our musical legacy, ensuring we always stay at the top.”

The deal comes nearly two decades after the band purchased their music library from Elektra Records, their label from 1982, with the help of their manager Allen Kovac.

“After working side by side with BMG for well over a decade, the relationship we have developed and success we’ve accomplished over the years made this a very easy transition to entrust with this treasured rock catalog,” said Kovac. “Working with BMG in any capacity, whether that’s publishing or records, has always been a great experience.”

Forming in Los Angeles in 1981, Mötley Crüe have sold more than 100 million albums throughout their 40-year career with nine of them reaching number one, and seven reaching platinum and multi-platinum status. The band also earned three Grammy nominations for Best Hard Rock Performance for “Dr. Feelgood” in 1989, “Kickstart My Heart” in 1990, and “Saints Of Los Angeles” in 2008.

In 2006, Mötley Crüe received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is set to headline a tour with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, kicking off summer 2022.

“Mötley Crüe stands among the pantheon of rock legends, the band’s legacy is tremendous and their fans avid,” said Michael Kachko, senior vice president of catalog recordings for BMG. “You can be sure that we will lavish all the respect and love for the music that BMG is recognized for to deliver current and future fans the best experience we can.”

Photos by Mark Weiss / Motley.com