Mick Mars Details Solo Album, Including Song Written About Former Mötley Crüe Bandmates

Now that Mick Mars has broken apart from his Mötley Crüe bandmates, the guitarist is wasting no time teasing his solo career.

Videos by American Songwriter

His debut solo album, Another Side of Mars, has not received a release date yet – in fact, Mars is still shopping record labels to release it. Nevertheless, in a recent interview, Mars offered up some details about the project.

The one teaser that has caught fans’ eyes the most is the material he likely has written about his former bandmates amid their ongoing legal battles. Mars claims the band tried to oust him for years and denied him payments. The rest of Mötley Crüe has denied those allegations.

“This is a song I wrote called ‘Killing Breed,'” he told Rolling Stone. “It’s about narcissists that keep you pinned down and make you feel crazy.”

Though he didn’t specifically cite Mötley Crüe as the inspiration behind the song, the outlet claimed he had to fight hard to mask a “sly smile” while the reporter began to ask about the song’s origin.

Fans of Mars will not be treated to a live run with the new material as the guitarist has claimed to be “done touring.”

“I’m done touring,” he said elsewhere in the interview. “If somebody really, really wants a one-off or a couple of nights, I would probably do it. But all that travel stuff and planes … I’m way over it.”

Mars announced that he was departing from Mötley Crüe earlier this year. He filed an official lawsuit on April 6 against Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, and Tommy Lee for conspiring against him while in the group.

“Those guys have been hammering on me since ’87, trying to replace me,” Mars explained of his decision. “They haven’t been able to do that, because I’m the guitar player. I helped form this band.

“It just makes me really upset that they want to try and bully me more or less out of the band, so it’s the last man standing that collects everything,” he continued.

Mötley Crüe has replaced Mars with renowned guitarist John 5. The band is also set to release new music within the year.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)