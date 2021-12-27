Machine Gun Kelly Surprises 10-Year-Old Fan for Her Birthday

Machine Gun Kelly is making dreams come true.

On a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the rapper, who was invited to a birthday party by 9-year-old superfan Chevelle (who turned 10 on her birthday), gave the young fan a very special present. Since he couldn’t make the party, MGK did what he could to make the young girl’s day special for her.

“Since I couldn’t make it to the birthday party I’m going to surprise her on here,” MGK said in the video. “So she thinks she’s talking to a producer on the show, however, it’s just me.”

“I love him so much that I’m even wearing the shirt that I wore to the concert,” Chevelle told the producer. “I love his music so much because it’s so good and I like to listen to it in the car and I love to dance to it and sing to it.”

That’s when the real producer introduced the young girl to the “fake” producer, Machine Gun Kelly.

Chevelle was shocked to be talking to her favorite singer on a Zoom call. Kelly then took it upon himself to sing a Happy Birthday song to the speechless youngster. “Happy tenth birthday Chevelle. Thank you for rockin’ with me and being down with my music. I really do appreciate that,” he said.

MGK first met Chevelle when he spotted her in the crowd of his concert singing every word to all his songs. He invited her on stage to sing a song with him. “She stole the show in front of 10,000 people,” he said.

“That memory you made with me on stage will stick with me forever so I really very appreciative of you,” Kelly told Chevelle. He then gifted the 10-year-old with his signature guitar in pink.

“That’s something for you to hold onto from me,” he said as they brought Chevelle the present. “You can hang it up or you can learn to play it or whatever you want but that’s my thank you for your life.”

“You’re welcome,” Chevelle said before breaking down in tears.

MGK concluded by saying, “As you grow in this life and as things try to take away your light just hold onto it and protect your light. Don’t let people tell you what to like or what to do or how to be, you are a light. Just hold onto that and protect that. Happy tenth birthday, I love you very much.”

After the video ended, Kelly thanked Clarkson for helping him pull off the special gift. “Okay I’m gonna go cry for two hours in my room from cuteness overload,” he said after their sweet interaction.

Check out the video below.