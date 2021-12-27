Kiss Guitarist Paul Stanley and Family Contract Omicron Variant of Covid-19—“My Entire Family Has It”

Four months after originally testing positive for the Covid-19 virus, Kiss singer/guitarist Paul Stanley has tested positive a second time, this time with the Omicron variant. In addition, his whole family has also tested positive.

The Kiss member shared the news on Instagram. “My Omicron face!” Stanley wrote on Instagram alongside a close-up photo of himself. “Yup. My entire family has it. I’m tired and have sniffles. Most of my family have absolutely no symptoms. Do as you choose. I’m so glad I’m vaccinated.”

The band had to postpone tour gigs after both Stanley and lead singer Gene Simmons tested positive for Covid-19 in August of 2021. After Stanley tested positive, the band postponed one show in Pennsylvania. It was later announced that Simmons tested positive, forcing the band to postpone four more shows.

“I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative,” Stanley wrote on Twitter after his first diagnosis. “As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff, and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow.”

The rock icons were in the middle of their End Of The Road tour, which was slated to be their last run of shows after nearly five decades of being a band. They were able to wrap up the U.S. leg in October.

After recovering, Simmons spoke openly to TalkShopLive about the virus and those who would not get vaccinated against the virus.

Simmons said, “If you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy.

“I don’t care about your political beliefs,” Simmons added, talking about the tour dates KISS had to postpone. “You are not allowed to infect anybody just because you think you’ve got rights that are delusional,” the 72-year-old Simmons said. “You don’t have the right to go through a red light—actually the government has the right to tell you to stop.”

