Madison Beer Talks Struggles with Substance Abuse and Experience with Therapy in Forthcoming Memoir 

Madison Beer has broken her silence about her struggles with substance abuse in her memoir, The Half of It, on bookshelves, starting Tuesday, April 25. The singer-songwriter from Long Island, New York, broke the news about the vulnerable paperback in early February and said it marks a new beginning.

“It feels truly surreal to be announcing this book, and I am so excited to share my story with you in a way I never have before,” the vocalist wrote on Instagram. “From the reality of being signed at twelve to everything that followed, where I am now, and my journey of reconciling with everything that came before. It has taken me a lot of extremely dark times to get here but feel incredibly ready to tell you these chapters of my story. I hope you love it. I can’t wait to reintroduce myself to you.”

Throughout the pages of Half of It, the resilient musician opens up about facing online harassment, coping with rejection, and backlash after her nudes were leaked. However, Beer places her heart on the line to share her struggles with mental health, substance abuse, and personal experience with sexual assault.

The chart-topping artist was only 14 when she was sexually assaulted at a Los Angeles party, it was the first affair she attended since breaking into the industry. Beer kept the incident on the down low. Although she still “can’t make sense” of the circumstance, she stands with other victims of sexual violence.

“I am proud that I get to relate to others who have had similar experiences,” she explained. “I find strength in that.”

When she turned 15 years old—the singer discovered by Justin Bieber on YouTube had private nude photos leaked by a longtime friend. She mentioned that she had known the boy for years and felt like she could trust him. They sent indecent photos via Snapchat, leaving Beer to believe that her videos and pictures had disappeared. Months later, they resurfaced and placed the artist in a downward spiral.

Shortly after, she was dropped by her label. It is still unclear if the incident provoked the unexpected split. Within the book, Beer shared, “The only way out was to end my life.” Although her little brother prevented Beer from taking her life from a California balcony, she declared she was still “actively suicidal” in 2019.

The “More” artist continued to mention that she started to abuse anti-anxiety medication such as Xanax. After becoming “completely addicted,” Beer began losing her appetite and had the urge to sleep more. In 2021, Beer consumed too many pills.

After paramedics arrived at her house that summer, she turned to therapy. Initially, Beer was afraid to reflect on her hardships, but she quickly learned that her experiences are considered “trauma.”

If you’re struggling and need to talk to somebody, you’re not alone. Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for free.

