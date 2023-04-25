Usher Serenades Kim Kardashian at Las Vegas Residency 

Videos by American Songwriter

Kim Kardashian recently had a surreal moment at Usher’s Las Vegas residency. The reality star was one of many fans that flocked to Dolby Live at Park MGM on Saturday (April 22).

Kardashian initially wanted to celebrate her 42nd birthday with the platinum-selling singer in October. However, “dangerous weather” conditions derailed her plans. The 60 mph winds in Sin City prohibited her private plane from touching down, forcing Kardashian to reschedule.

Following the failed birthday gift by sister Khloe Kardashian, Usher reached out with a generous offer.

“Happy birthday Kim! I saw the post. I hate that you didn’t make it to the show last night. But listen, open arms to you, whenever you want to come,” he said in a video. “I know you’re still celebrating your birthday. And You can celebrate it at the next show if you come then, or whenever! We got three more shows.”

Nearly six months later, Usher granted Kardashian’s birthday wish. The SKIMS mogul turned to Instagram to document the highly anticipated show alongside her hairstylist Chris Appleton and his fiancé, Lucas Gage. Usher gave Kardashian a shout-out during his high-energy performance of “Superstar.”

“What up Kim, you made it,” he said.

Kardashian snapped a photo of the chart-topping artist and promised to bring her family back to appreciate the critically acclaimed show.

“Finally made it to see @Usher, but my girls are mad they aren’t here, sooo I just have to come back with them ASAP,” she wrote.

Kardashian shared videos of herself belting the lyrics to smash hits such as “Burn” and “My Boo.” She also captured an electrifying duet between Usher and Teyana Taylor. The two delivered his 2004 hit “Bad Girl,” featured on Usher’s 2004 album Confessions (Expanded Edition). Taylor brought the heat in a Catwoman-inspired ensemble and displayed her eye-catching dance moves on the state-of-the-art set.

The act came as a surprise, as Taylor had previously announced her retirement from the music industry. Following the buzz-worthy performance, Taylor thanked Usher for the opportunity.

Usher has also joined forces with Queen Latifah and Yung Miami during his Vegas run. The residency kicked off in July of 2022 and is slated to wrap in July 2023. Tickets are available for purchase, here.

