Madison Beer Announces Sophomore Album ‘Silence Between Songs’

New music from Madison Beer is on the horizon.

The Long Island native known for smash hits “VILLAIN” and “Reckless” turned to social media on Thursday (June 1) to announce her sophomore album, Silence Between Songs. The full-length project is expected to arrive via Epic Records on September 15.

“I can’t believe I’m finally saying this, tears in my eyes trying to articulate how I feel. The closer it gets, the more we’ll talk about it, but i am just so excited to release this record,” wrote the pop artist on Instagram. “I’m so excited for it to be yours. I’ll find more words soon.”

The announcement was paired with the cover art, which featured the songstress against a robin egg blue wall sporting a pure white dress and matching gloves.

The forthcoming album will touch upon various themes like growth and worth. According to a press release, the collection will embody some of Beer’s biggest inspirations – Lana Del Rey, the Beatles, the Beach Boys, Tame Impala, and more.

“I’ve learned so much about myself and my artistry on the journey of the last two years since my last record,” she said. “This album tells the story of so many different pieces of me that I discovered in the moments of pause where I settled down from the noise and learned the most about myself. I hope fans are as inspired listening to it as I was when creating it.”

The vocalist released a taste of what’s to come with “Home to Another One,” her next single from the project. The electronic production intertwined with her smooth and sultry vocals emphasizes the emotion-driven lyrics.

Beer worked alongside esteemed creatives Leroy Clampitt and One Love to produce the dance-pop track. The release was accompanied by a music video directed by Aerin Moreno and captures Beer in space.

“Home to Another One” follows the release of her memoir, The Half of It, and 2021 debut record Life Support. The album includes tracks “Baby,” “Selfish,” and “Good In Goodbye.” The collection debuted at No. 65 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR