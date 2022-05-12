Madonna Drops NSFW NFT Collection

Madonna has entered the chat.

Indeed, the Queen of Pop has started a new (NSFW) NFT collection in conjunction with digital artist Beeple. The partnership is set to create a charity-benefiting collection called “Mother of Creation,” which shows a fully naked Madonna giving birth to trees, butterflies, and other bugs.

According to Madonna, the partnership is meant to make the connection clear between the ways people create life and art.

“I wanted to investigate the concept of creation, not only the way a child enters the world through a woman’s vagina but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity,” Madonna said in a statement.

The NFT collection offers three, one-minute long videos of a digitized Madonna and the life forms coming out of her body.

For example, the first NFT, called “Mother of Nature,” shows the birth of a tree in a lab setting. Says the NFT web site, “It pushes against gravity and flowers bloom. The tree may bend or even break, but it continues to recreate and flourish.”

The second, “Mother of Evolution,” portrays a flock of butterflies, which, the site says, act as “a metaphor for the paradox that the world is burning down in a post-apocalyptic scene, but there is still evidence of life. We continue to give birth, no matter what destruction is going on, no matter what oppression we face. It relays the important message that if you are waiting for the world to be perfect or for your life to be perfect to create art, it will never happen. We have to do it, for our own survival in this chaotic, unpredictable world.”

The third and final NFT, “Mother of Technology,” shows synthetic centipedes crawling out of Madonna as she lays in a forest. That, says the site, represents that “science can also give birth light into the world, but only if used with the right consciousness. The centipede represents technology — both the life giving-force and the dangers of it, the juxtaposition of dark and light. Technology continues to evolve in the physical, natural and real world; we can do whatever we want, but there are consequences to that. Nature will ultimately win in the end.”

Proceeds from the NFTs, which are up for auction now, will go to The Voices of Children Foundation, which supports women and children affected by the war in Ukraine. In addition, the NFTs will aid The City of Joy and Black Mama’s Bail Out,

Those curious can check out the NFTS and what they look at HERE (again, NSFW).

In other Madonna news, the pop star will be portrayed by actress Evan Rachel Wood in the upcoming “Weird Al” biopic. Though, who will portray Madonna in her own biopic is yet to be determined. Possible candidates include Sydney Sweeney and Julia Garner. Madonna will be directing the picture, herself.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS