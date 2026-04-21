Madonna Offers Reward for Costume That Went Missing After Her Surprise Coachella Appearance With Sabrina Carpenter

Madonna is requesting some help from her fans. The pop icon recently delighted a California crowd when she made a surprise appearance during Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella set.

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The “full circle moment” was made all the more special for the singer, because it came 20 years after she performed in Coachella’s dance tent in support of her album, Confessions on the Dance Floor.

To mark the occasion, Madonna dug into her personal archive and donned the same boots, corset, and jacket that she wore at Coachella decades ago.

Fans appreciated the callback, but things didn’t exactly go off without a hitch.

“I discovered that the vintage pieces that I wore went missing- my costume that was pulled from my personal archives – jacket, corset, dress and all other garments,” Madonna wrote on her Instagram Story. “These aren’t just clothes, they are part of my history. Other archival items from the same era went missing as well.”

In the wake of the clothes’ disappearance, Madonna is “hoping and praying that some kind soul, will find these items and reach out to my team at: [email protected].”

So much so, in fact, that she’s “offering a reward for their safe return.”

Madonna Reflects on Her Coachella Return

Despite the missing items, Madonna had the time of her life at Coachella. While on stage, she performed “Vogue,” “Like a Prayer,” “Get Together,” and “Bring Your Love.”

“Still flying high since Friday night at Coachella!” she captioned an Instagram roundup of the special night. “Thank you to Sabrina and everyone who made it possible To Bring Confessions II back to where it began -was such a thrill!”

Madonna added, “A moment in history, I will never forget! I FEEL SO FREE.”

Carpenter was likewise thrilled by Madonna’s appearance. In an Instagram post of her own, Carpenter sent a message directly to the ’80s icon.

“Thank you for coming out, bringing your love, and gracing the audience with everything you are + astrology knowledge + the greatest songs of all time,” Carpenter wrote. “Last night was straight out of a dream. Spending so much time laughing with you and then above all sharing the stage with you is a privilege I’ll never forget.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella