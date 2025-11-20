Rare Ozzy Osbourne and Madonna Track “Shake Your Head” Resurfaces in New Interview

In a new interview on Jack Osbourne’s Trying Not to Die podcast, Louis Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne’s first son and half-brother of Jack, dropped some interesting news concerning his late father and the pop star, Madonna. During the interview, Louis divulged that Ozzy Osbourne and Madonna recorded a remixed version of the 80s track, “Shake Your Head” by Was(Not Was).

Videos by American Songwriter

In 1992, the band released a remix of “Shake Your Head”, featuring vocals by Ozzy Osbourne and singer Kim Basinger. In the United Kingdom, the song was a hit, as it peaked at No. 4 on the singles chart. However, as Louis claims, Basinger’s spot originally belonged to Madonna, as she and Ozzy recorded a rendition of the song before she reached her status as a global superstar.

Why Madonna & Ozzy’s Recording Didn’t Make The Cut

Recalling why the collaboration never came to fruition, Louis told his half-brother Jack, “Was (Not Was) did a duet with Madonna.” “It was written for Madonna and Was (Not Was), and it was when dad was pumping in the early ’80s and so was she and she really fucking popped and then didn’t give approval on the record.”

Louis continued, “And then when Kim Basinger was having that big acting moment in the middle of her career in the ’80s, they decided they were going to try and make her a pop star, as well. So they tracked Kim Basinger on it instead.”

About 10 years after the original, the Now Dance 92 album featured Madonna and Ozzy Osbourne’s rendition of the single. However, the song did not garner much success. To that point, Jack stated, “No one really knows it because commercially it was promoted as Was (Not Was) and Kim Basinger. They didn’t really push that it was my dad as well.”

Louis added, “They didn’t credit dad for being the other vocalist on there. I don’t know why. It might have been the record label just being like ‘Oh, let’s market it as Was (Not Was) with Kim Basinger’.” Well, thanks to this interview between the half-siblings, the single’s obscurity just might vanish.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images