A Positive COVID Test Halts Willie Nelson Family Band Tour

The Willie Nelson Family Band has had to change up plans lately after a positive COVID test.

The group was forced to postpone a stop in Franklin, Tennessee at the FirstBank Amphitheater over the weekend after a member of the legendary artist’s family band reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Nelson, who is 89 years old and a noted cannabis smoker, cancelled an appearance and performance at the famed New Orleans Jazz Fest over the weekend, as well.

Nelson’s representatives did not say which member of the band tested positive, however. And it’s presumed the patriarch—Nelson, himself—is doing just fine.

Nelson also had to postpone a show at the Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, Mississippi over the weekend. That date was pushed to June 17, while the Franklin date will be played two days later on June 19.

“Both postponed shows will feature the entire original line-up including Willie Nelson and Family, Charley Crockett, and Drayton Farley,” a statement read.

The popular Zac Brown Band performed in Nelson’s place at the New Orleans Jazz Fest.

Famed singer Melissa Etheridge also had to cancel her Jazz Festival appearance after a member of her road crew tested positive. Mavis Staples stepped up in the final minute to perform in her place.

Next up for Nelson, a gig on May 27. The country legend has a three-night stint slated for the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas, from May 27-29.

Nelson celebrated his recent birthday on April 29, which was the same day he released his latest LP (and 72nd studio album), A Beautiful Time. That record features six covers, including “With a Little Help from My Friends” by the Beatles, and Leonard Cohen’s “Tower of Song.”

The record also includes a recording of the Chris Stapleton-penned song, “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die.”