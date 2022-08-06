Beyoncé And Madonna Team Up for New “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)”

Hold onto your crowns.

Legendary artists Beyoncé and Madonna have teamed up for a new song, which is now available for purchase. That new track, “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix),” is now out in the world.

The news comes just a week after Queen B released her latest LP, Renaissance. The lead single for that LP, the dance music-inspired, Break My Soul, has become a worldwide phenomenon, with more remixes coming out often for the chart-topper. The latest, though, is the most eye-popping and ear-perking.

Indeed, Beyoncé has released an entire EP full of “Break My Soul” remixes. Now, Madonna has been added to the stable of collaborators. (See a few HERE.)

In a tweet on Friday (August 5), Twitter handle @shopbeyonce wrote, “Break My Soul (THE QUEENS REMIX) by Beyoncé & @Madonna. Available now.” The track costs $1.29 and will be sent to the buyer’s email directly upon purchase. (Fans can purchase “The Queens Remix” to “Break My Soul” right here.)

The news of the Madonna collaboration comes among many headlines for Beyoncé, including enlisting Will.i.am, and Honey Dijon for some new “Break My Soul” remixes.

Beyoncé also faced some backlash for using what critics called an “ableist” slur in the song “Heated,” which she’s removed. And she also faced heat for using samples of songs from the artist Kelis without her permission. Queen Bey has since removed those, as well.

Not to be outdone, songwriter Diane Warren got into some hot water after seeming to call out Queen Bee on social media, critical of the number of songwriters on one of her tracks. Warren has since apologized, after incurring an inundation of social media fire.

All in all, it’s been a successful LP release, despite the bumpy road, and Queen Bey has now done something only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney have done: the multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Jackson and McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.