Madonna Set to Premiere Concert Film

On Friday (October 8), Madonna and the streaming service, Paramount+, will release a new concert film starring the “Vogue” singer, called Madame X.

The movie title is named after the artist’s 2019 album (and alter ego), for which she set off on a world tour before the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down, along with every other tour. But one date in particular of the few Madonna was able to perform was captured on film and is now ready to be shared.

Watch a trailer here below.

Paramount+ describes the show, saying, “Filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, the film captures the pop icon’s rare and rapturous tour performance, hailed by sold-out theatrical audiences worldwide. The unprecedented intimate streaming experience will take viewers on a journey as compelling and audacious as Madonna’s fearless persona, Madame X, a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, and bringing light to dark places.”

Madonna said in a statement, “Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me. The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”

The streaming service Tweeted about the release, saying, “Prepare yourself for a new music experience from Madonna. #MADAMEX premieres October 8, exclusively on #ParamountPlus.”