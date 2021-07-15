Madonna Announces ‘Madame X’ Concert Documentary with Paramount+

Many artists have donned alter-egos throughout the years, but none like Madonna’s intrigue-filled Madame X persona. Originally created for her 2019 Madame X album, Madonna is giving her alter-ego a larger stage to stand on. Today (July 15), Paramount+ announced that a concert documentary for Madame X will be released on October 8.

“Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me. The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity,” Madonna said in a statement.

This documentary peeks behind the curtain of the 2019-2020 Madame X concert series and features behind-the-scenes moments from the tour. Specifically shot during the Lisbon leg of the tour, Madame X’s costumes and sets are inspired by the Queen of Pop’s love for Portugal. Additionally, footage from Madonna’s struggle with her hip and knee injuries is shown as well as her pandemic-influenced decisions.

Overall, we can’t wait for Madame X’s big-screen debut. To put it simply, “Madonna is undoubtedly the world’s biggest superstar, never ceasing to push boundaries and shape the pop culture landscape,” said Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer of Paramount+.

Watch the trailer for Madame X below.