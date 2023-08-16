Madonna to Debut Vinyl of ‘Madame X’ Theater Tour Soundtrack

Madonna’s more intimate, all-theater Madame X Tour, which ran from 2019 through 2020, was first chronicled in a documentary and digital soundtrack in 2021. Now, the production will be available for the first time on vinyl on September 22.

Featuring 22 songs from her live performances recorded in January 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal, the 3LP vinyl debut, Madame X: Music From the Theater Xperience, also includes two bonus tracks, “Crave,” featuring Swae Lee, and “Sodade,” which were never released on the original digital soundtrack.

The Madame X Tour was the first time Madonna performed in smaller venues since her The Virgin Tour in 1985. The tour also introduced Madonna’s persona of Madame X, a secret agent who shifts identities and fights for freedom worldwide.

The concert set features songs spanning Madonna’s career with live versions of “Like a Prayer,” “Vogue,” “Frozen,” and “Human Nature,” along with tracks from her 14th album, Madame X, including “I Rise,” “Dark Ballet,” and “I Don’t Search I Find.” The latter song marked Madonna’s 50th No. 1 on the Hot Dance Club Songs chart in 2020.

Madonna’s 2019 Madame X album, which went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, was inspired by her relocation to Lisbon, Portugal, in 2017. She co-wrote and co-produced the album, which also features collaborations with Diplo, The Picard Brothers, Jason Evigan, Mirwais, Mike Dean, and guest appearances by artists Maluma, Anitta, Quavo, and Swae Lee.

Madonna (Photo: Steven Klein)

“Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me,” said Madonna in a statement around the release of her Madame X documentary in 2021. The documentary gave a behind-the-scenes look at the Madame X shows, and was shot during the Lisbon leg of the tour.

Madonna added, “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”

‘Madame X: Music From the Theater Xperience’ 3 LP Track List:

LP One / Side A

1. “Intro”

2. “God Control”

3. “Dark Ballet”

4. “Human Nature”

Side B

1. “Vogue”

2. “I Don’t Search I Find”

3. “American Life”

4. “Batuka”

LP Two / Side A

1. “Fado Pechincha” (featuring Gaspar Varela)

2. “Killers Who Are Partying”

3. “Crazy”

4. “Welcome To My Fado Club” (Medley)

5. “Medellin” (featuring Maluma)

Side B

1. “Extreme Occident”

2. “Breathwork” (Dance Interlude)

3. “Frozen”

4. “Come Alive”

LP Three / Side A

1. “Future” (featuring Quavo)

2. “Like A Prayer”

3. “I Rise”

Side B / Bonus Tracks

1. “Sodade”

2. “Crave” (featuring Swae Lee)

Photo: Gotham/GC Images