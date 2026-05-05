Lainey Wilson Powers Through Downpour for Epic New Orleans Jazz Fest Performance

2026 might not be the year for music festivals. Not halfway through the year, and Mother Nature has already proved to be disastrous for organizers. Just over the last few months, Rock The Country, Coachella, Stagecoach, and the Ultra Music Festival have all faced harsh weather that led to delays and cancellations. Remaining undefeated, Mother Nature might have met her match when Lainey Wilson recently powered through a performance during a torrential downpour.

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Over the weekend, Wilson headlined the New Orleans Jazz Fest. Being in her home state of Louisiana, the country star hoped to make her performance somewhat of a homecoming. But the weather had other plans when it started to storm. Although some performers might cancel, Wilson simply walked on stage, ready to get soaked alongside those fans who traveled to see her.

With videos of her performance during the festival shared on social media, Wilson appeared all smiles as the storm above never relinquished. Even with all the sound equipment around her, the singer cared little as she performed her hit song “Good Horses.”

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Fans Label Lainey Wilson A “Queen” For Performing In The Rain

Featured on her fifth studio album, Whirlwind, Wilson teamed up with Miranda Lambert on “Good Horses.” Add that with other hits like “4X4XU”, “Hang Tight Honey,” and “Somewhere Over Laredo,” it’s easy to see how the album landed No. 1 on the US Independent Albums chart. It peaked at No. 8 on the US Billboard 200.

But at the Jazz Fest, fans cared little about chart rankings. Instead, they praised Wilson for not letting the weather control her.

“She’s a true performer!! Love Lainey” “I would stand in the rain for her.” “That had to be the coolest concert to ever go to. wish I would have been there. she’s a trooper!” “Wow this is a dream come through. I always wanted to dance in the rain.” “If her fans are in the rain, she is too! Love our La QUEEN.”

Already the headliner for the festival, it seemed that Wilson also became the MVP as fans couldn’t praise her enough. She posted her own memories from the festival, writing, “Lain or shine… I mean rain or shine.”

While Louisiana brought the rain and storms, Wilson brought the energy, proving why she is nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards.

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)