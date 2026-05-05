‘American Idol’ Announces Massive Lineup for Season 24 Grand Finale Featuring Alicia Keys, Brad Paisley, and More

For longtime fans of American Idol, Monday’s episode was a walk down memory lane as the special reunion theme brought back favorites like Taylor Hicks, Kellie Pickler, Bucky Covington, and more. If that wasn’t enough, original judges Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul made an appearance. Even reigning champion Jamal Roberts took the stage for a special performance. Easily one of the biggest episodes of the season, the producers already revealed a season finale lineup that promises even more star power.

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While last night was a moment of celebration, the competition continued. With only three singers able to move forward, the road ended for Braden Rumfelt and Chris Tungseth. As for Keyla Richardson and Jordan McCullough, they prepare for one last performance that could launch their careers in the music industry. But at the same time, they must compete against Hannah Harper.

Throughout the competition, Harper consistently found herself at the top of the leaderboard. With fans and the judges loving the talent she brings to the stage, she currently holds the best odds of winning. But with it being American Idol, anything can happen. While fans will have to wait to see whether Richardson or McCullough can beat her, the stage is set for a dramatic finish where anything can change in a single moment.

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‘American Idol’ Finale Stacked With Stars And Former Contestants

Before a winner is crowned, the producers have scheduled a lineup of performances and special guests that will make the season finale one of the most memorable nights in American Idol history. That list includes Blues Traveler, Cameron Whitcomb, En Vogue, Gin Blossoms, Jason Mraz, Lee Ann Womack, Nelly, Shinedown, Tori Kelly, and Clay Aiken.

Sounding more like a festival lineup than a season finale, American Idol didn’t stop there as Mötley Crüe, Alicia Keys, and Brad Paisley will also perform. Keys will be pulling double duty during the season finale as she will also serve as a guest mentor.

With a stacked lineup and three finalists ready to give it everything they have, the season finale promises a night fans won’t forget. Whether it’s Harper maintaining her frontrunner status or a surge from Richardson or McCullough, the outcome is anything but certain.

Don’t miss a season finale of American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

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