Maggie Rogers Brings The Feral Joy Tour to U.S. in 2023

Sandwiched between a run of shows in the United Kingdom and a 10-day trek across Europe, indie pop artist Maggie Rogers is bringing The Feral Joy Tour back across the Atlantic in 2023.

“been waiting 3 years for this. sooo ready,” Rogers wrote in a post to fans on her Instagram.

With singer-songwriter act Del Water Gap along for support, The Feral Joy Tour kicks off on February 11 in Boston, Massachusetts with the 13-stop trek hitting New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and Dallas before wrapping up in San Francisco, California on March 5.

Rogers’ sophomore album, Surrender, was released in July of 2022. “Surrender can have negative connotations, but to me, it’s such a positive thing,” the artist said of the album’s title. “It means to give into feeling, to give into experiencing all there is in life and emotion. To me, surrender is about giving in, feeling everything there is to feel, even when that’s exhilarating, when it’s terrifying, and that being a real expression of life.”

With songs on the album drawing from Rogers’ emotions and passions, she explained Surrender is “just about [her] life.”

Watch the tour trailer below and get a taste of what to expect from Rogers, Surrender, and Feral Joy altogether.

Feb. 11 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

Feb. 13 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

Feb. 15 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Feb. 17 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Feb. 18 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Feb. 19 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

Feb. 22 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

Feb. 24 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

Feb. 25 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Feb. 26 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

March 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Shrine Auditorium

March 2 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

March 5 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartRadio