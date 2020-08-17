The summer festival season looks a little different this year. That hasn’t stopped “rock & soul” artist Maggie Rose from playing live shows in resourceful, socially-distanced ways, including tonight’s “Float-In Concert,” presented by American Songwriter.

Filmed live on picturesque Smith Lake in northern Alabama on Friday (8.14) and exclusively broadcast by new tech platform Topeka this evening (8.17), the acoustic performance includes brand new songs written by Rose and her collaborators — the Nashville-based band Them Vibes — during last week’s Summer Camp Songwriters’ Soiree.

“I wanted to find a fun way to safely get the band together to write new music, so we contacted our friends at Smith Lake who offered their lake house to us. We wanted to return the favor by performing a few of our songs for them that we would write that week,” Rose shares. “Our friends at American Songwriter and Topeka caught wind and asked if we would be open to streaming the event, which we agreed would be awesome due to the incredible backdrop of the lake and August sunset. The news quickly spread around Smith Lake, which turned into what we are now calling a ‘Float-In’ Concert with people arriving safely by boat to see the show!”

In addition to their newly-written, never-before-heard songs, Rose and Them Vibes play a mix of fan favorites and tracks from Rose’s upcoming album.

Fans can join Rose and company virtually on Monday, August 17th, when Topeka broadcasts the “float-in concert” at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT. Tickets for the livestream show are available for $10, and will include a digitally autographed copy of Rose’s show poster.

For $50, fans can purchase the “Change The Whole Thing” experience (a nod to her acclaimed 2018 album), which will include the show, poster, and access to a special, live Q&A with Rose after the stream.

Tickets available, HERE: https://americansongwriter.topeka.live/artist/maggierose