The Doobie Brothers Announce US Fall Shows, Plus 50th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue of ‘Takin’ It to the Streets’

The Doobie Brothers recently announced plans for a joint North American summer tour with Santana. Now, the veteran rockers have confirmed a series of 10 fall headlining shows visited various venues in the United States.

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The new run of concerts kicks off September 26 in Northfield, Ohio, and is plotted out through an October 21 performance in Estero, Florida. The trek also will stop in New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, and Georgia.

The shows are part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ ongoing tour in support of their 2025 studio album, Walk This Road.

Tickets to these concerts will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 27, at 10 a.m. local time at TheDoobieBrothers.com.

[RELATED: Santana Just Announced a Co-Headlining Tour With The Doobie Brothers for 2026]

A pre-sale for Citi card members will begin on Tuesday, March 24, at 10 a.m. local time. Visit CitiEntertainment.com for more information. Additional pre-sale opportunities also will be available this week prior to the general on-sale date.

In addition, various VIP packages and experiences can be purchased. The packages include premium tickets, exclusive band merchandise, early entry into the venue, and access to a pre-concert soundcheck and VIP party with The Doobie Brothers. For more information, visit VIPNation.com.

You can also buy Doobie Brothers tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through the company’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

The Doobie Brothers Also Announced a New Vinyl Reissue

Coinciding with the announcement of the new tour dates, The Doobie Brothers have shared plans to release a 50th anniversary vinyl reissue of the band’s classic 1976 album Takin’ It To The Streets on July 10.

Released in March 1976, Takin’ It To The Streets was the band’s sixth studio album, and the first to feature singer-songwriter and keyboardist Michael McDonald. The album included two McDonald-penned Top-40 Billboard Hot 100 hits—the title track and “It Keeps You Runnin’.” The reissue, which was cut from the original analog master tapes, can be pre-ordered now.

More About The Doobie Brothers’ 2026 Tour with Santana

As previously reported, The Doobie Brothers and Santana will play 28 joint concerts together during the summer of 2026. The outing kicks off June 13 in Tinley Park, Illinois, and runs through an August 27 show in Shakopee, Minnesota.

Tickets for these concerts, which are part of Santana’s ongoing Oneness Tour, are on sale now. All of the shows take place at US venues except for a July 5 performance in Toronto, Canada.

June 13 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre*

June 15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater*

June 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center*

June 18 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre*

June 20 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

June 21 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center*

June 24 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live*

June 26 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium*

June 27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

June 29 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center*

July 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

July 2 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater*

July 4 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

July 5 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ RBC Amphitheatre*

July 8 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater*

July 9 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

August 6 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre*

August 8 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre*

August 9 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*

August 11 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

August 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl*

August 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center*

August 16 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center*

August 18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

August 21 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

August 22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*

August 26 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater*

August 27 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater*

September 26 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

October 2 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

October 6 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

October 9 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

October 11 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

October 13 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

October 14 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

October 16 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

October 18 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

October 21 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

* = with Santana.

(Photo by Clay McBride)

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