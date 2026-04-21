More Bob Dylan 2026 Tour Dates Just Dropped: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Bob Dylan isn’t slowing down any time soon. The musician recently announced a slew of new tour dates to his 2026 schedule.

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Per Ultimate Classic Rock, Dylan had previously announced shows in April, May, June, and July, but recently added even more concerts in the coming months.

The first of the new dates is a July 8 stop in Chicago. He’ll continue to play venues across the U.S. throughout the summer.

Some shows will feature special guests. A July 12 concert in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will feature sets from Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band and Brittney Spencer.

Additionally, Dylan’s shows Queens, New York, Vienna, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee, will include performances by Vaughan and Lucinda Williams.

Currently, Dylan’s Aug. 1 show in Nashville is his latest scheduled performance.

Lucinda Williams Gushes Over Bob Dylan

Williams’ addition to Dylan’s tour is likely an exciting thing for the singer, as she’s long been candid about her love for the headliner.

In a January interview with Rolling Stone, Williams opened up about getting to meet her hero when they both played on Willie Nelson’s tour.

“He wanted to say hi to me. He sent the message,” Williams revealed. “His people talked to my people and said, ‘Bob would like to say a few words to Lucinda.’”

During the chat, Williams brought up the fact that the press had begun referring to her as “the female Bob Dylan.” She did so because she’d heard through the grapevine that Dylan had gotten “a big kick out of it.”

“When he came up to say hi, I said, ‘I know you know about this female Bob Dylan thing,’” she recalled. “And he smiles real big and he goes, ‘Is that you?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ I was kind of embarrassed, because it’s kind of silly.”

“And then—this is what blew my mind—he goes, ‘Well, who else would it be?’ I thought, ‘Oh my god, that has to mean he’s heard my stuff before,’” Williams continued. “I don’t know, I’m still so in awe of him. I’ve been singing his praises since I first discovered his music when I was 12 years old.”

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1



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