From Local Secret to National Force: Road Ready Champs Moga Family Band Announce Massive Family Vacation Tour ‘26

Moga Family Band is hitting the road! After being named the champions of American Songwriter’s 2026 Road Ready competition, the Nashville-based band has announced a new tour.

Dubbed the Family Vacation Tour ’26, the trek will kick off in Martinsville, Virginia, on April 30.

From there, the six-piece super-collective will perform across the U.S. They have stops scheduled in markets including Nashville, Evansville, and New York City.

Along the way, Moga Family Band will perform at major festivals including Rooster Walk, Bonnaroo, High Sierra Music Festival, and FloydFest. A Sept. 26 set at Good Friends Music Fest will mark the end of the tour.

Tickets for the tour, which is being backed by major music industry heavyweights including Yamaha, Fender, and Shure, are on sale now.

[Get Tour Tickets for Moga Family Band HERE]

What to Know About Moga Family Band

Sister Emme Cannon (vocals), Uncle Eric Fortaleza (bass), Brother Jake Baynes (guitar), Cousin Cav Mims (keys), Papa Dekar Justus (drums), and Baby Owen Fader (vocals/sax) make up Moga Family Band.

It’s already been a huge year for the group. After a Road Ready-winning performance at Nashville’s Basement East, the band walked away with a $20,000 prize.

“We always said that, where we want to be, we don’t wait till we get there. We want to act as if we’re already there,” Fortaleza told American Songwriter. “We’ve been trying to do this for a very long time, and regardless if we won this or not, we want to be road ready anyway. We want to tour, and we’re gonna tour regardless, and now this helps. This makes it so much easier.”

Fader agreed, stating, “Having this is a huge blessing to help us make that dream possible. I think we’ll rev it up this year and really build on that foundation that we’ve all put into this band.”

Now, with their big breakout of the Southern market and onto the national touring stage set, Moga Family Band is ready to take the world by storm.

“This is our big growth year. We just want to meet as many people that we possibly can,” Baynes said. “… All this stuff helps us grow our family, the Moga family.”

Photo by Orchee Sorker