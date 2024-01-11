Magnum Founder & Guitarist Tony Clarkin Dies Days Before New Album Drops

Tony Clarkin, lead guitarist and co-founder of the veteran U.K. hard-rock band Magnum, died Sunday, January 7, at age 77. Clarkin’s passing was announced in message from his family that was posted on Magnum’s official website and social media pages.

“[I]t is with profound sadness that daughter Dionne is sharing the news of the passing of Tony Clarkin,” the note reads. “Following a short illness, he died peacefully surrounded by his girls.”

The post also features a statement from Dionne Clarkin.

“I know that Tony has touched so many people through his music in so many different ways,” she wrote. “I don’t really have words to express what he meant to me right now as the grief is too fresh.”

Dionne continued, “As many of you know Tony had a great affinity with animals. It is the family’s intention to set up a charitable trust in his name to aid this cause, further details to follow. Please do not send flowers or cards, as he would have much preferred expressions of sympathy to go to charity in this way.”

She finished the message by saying, “It was a privilege to call him my Dad.”

Clarkin Wrote of Illness in December

In December, Clarkin posted a message revealing that he’d been diagnosed with “a rare spinal condition.” The health issue forced the band to cancel a U.K. tour that had been announced for this spring.

Magnum Is Releasing a New Album Friday

Clarkin’s death came just a few days before the release of Magnum’s latest studio album, Here Comes the Rain. The 10-track collection is set to arrive on Friday, January 12. The album can be pre-ordered now and will be available in multiple formats and configurations. They include a CD, a two-LP set, a CD/DVD package, a limited-edition box set, a digital download, and via streaming services.

Advance singles from the album, “Blue Tango” and “The Seventh Darkness,” were released, respectively, in November and last week. They were accompanied by lyric videos.

Magnum’s History

Magnum was formed in 1972, and the band has gone on to release more than 20 albums during its long career. Clarkin was the band’s only songwriter, and he and singer Bob Catley were the only constant members of the group throughout its entire history.

The band’s highest-charting album was Wings of Heaven, which peaked at No. 5 on the U.K. chart in 1988. The record yielded three Top-40 hits on the U.K. singles tally—“Start Talking Love,” “Days of No Trust,” “It Must Have Been Love,” which reached No. 22, No. 32, and No. 33, respectively.