Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (March 9, 2026)?

Already having at least one win on The Voice, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend returned for a special Battle of Champions season. Knowing what it takes to pick the right singer to help them make it to the finale, the three coaches have already proven they are willing to put friendships aside to become the ultimate champion. But with the Blind Auditions still underway, fans are wondering if there is a new episode of The Voice.

Kicking off season 29 just a few weeks ago, Levine, Clarkson, and Legend will return tonight for another round of auditions. With a new group of hopefuls looking to add their name to a team, the coaches will once again listen closely, hoping to find the voice that could lead them to victory.

Ready to start the week with a new episode, the coaches will have some help as Muni Long will team up with Legend as an advisor. For Levine, he called on Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden. And when it came to Clarkson, she picked the powerhouse Jennifer Hudson, who once coached on The Voice during seasons 13 and 15.

The Best Singer Adam Levine Has Heard On ‘The Voice’

Taking a look at last week, JW Griffin found himself in a great position when all three coaches turned for him. Covering “Long-Haired Country Boy” by Charlie Daniels, the singer was pleasantly surprised by the reception he received. Clarkson insisted, “I’m so excited that I turned first. … You were such a great storyteller within the first few moments of the song and then you showed me your range.”

Legend quickly fired back, reminding Griffin he once took a country singer to the season finale. “Your tone felt so comfortable and easy. It just felt like you were having a conversation with us. … I believe I can coach artists from any genre. I’ve taken a country artist to the finale on this show.”

Even though Levine admitted that Griffin had one of his “favorite voices” on the show, the singer decided to go to Clarkson.

With the Blind Auditions ongoing, don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)