Manchester Orchestra Announce North American Tour in 2024

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been 10 years since Manchester Orchestra’s Cope was released! And fans might be happy to hear that the indie-rock band will be kicking off a North American tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the album, accompanied by fellow rockers Militarie Gun. The tour will be brief and mainly span the East Coast, but there’s always the potential for an extension.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Manchester Orchestra 2024 Tour will begin on September 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore Charlotte. The final date of the tour will be September 20 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Rock The Ruins at Holliday Park.

There’s currently a presale event going on for this tour over at Manchester Orchestra’s website. There are also a few presale events going on at Ticketmaster, mainly for the venues and Live Nation.

General on-sale for the Manchester Orchestra 2024 North American Tour will begin on April 3 at 12:00 pm local. When general on-sale hits, we recommend checking out what’s available on Stubhub, especially if your tour date of choice has sold out already. You might even find cheaper tickets on the platform, too.

This tour will be short and tickets won’t last very long, so get yours ASAP!

September 6 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

September 7 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

September 8 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

September 10 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks

September 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

September 13 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount Theater

September 14 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

September 17 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

September 19 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

September 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Rock The Ruins at Holliday Park

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.