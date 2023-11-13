Ashley McBryde Adds 30+ Dates to Highly-Anticipated 2024 Tour

Beloved American country star Ashley McBryde has just announced 30 more tour dates for the second leg of The Devil I Know Tour (presented by Ariat), which will continue across the United States from February 22 in Charleston, South Carolina until June 15 in La Vista, Nebraska.

The first leg of The Devil I Know Tour will start this year in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 30 at Stage AE and will come to a close in 2024 on June 15 in La Vista, Nebraska at The Astro. McBryde will finish off 2023 with a string of shows around the United States before returning in 2024 for further shows in the second leg of her tour across the country, as well as some United Kingdom dates in London, Glasgow, Belfast, and more.

Kasey Tyndall, Harper O’Neill, Corey Kent, Meg McRee, Will Jones, Bella White, and JD Clayton are among the supporting performers who will share the stage with the singer-songwriter on select tour dates.

Presale and general sale tickets will be available via McBryde’s website and Ticketmaster. Tickets will also be available via StubHub and are available via the platform for the current US leg of McBryde’s tour. Once McBryde’s second leg of The Devil I Know Tour goes on sale to the general public, you can snatch some seats via StubHub with complete peace of mind thanks to StubHub’s FanProtect service.

Keep in mind that since StubHub is a secondary ticket market, prices may be more or less than the original purchase price. Don’t wait around, though! StubHub seats for this tour are selling out fast, especially for McBryde’s Boston, Massachusetts and Glenside, Pennsylvania events.

McBryde took to Twitter to address her “Trybe” of fans on the upcoming presale event: “#TheDevilIKnowTour presented by @Ariat is just getting started… new spring dates have just been announced! As always, my Trybe members will have the first shot at tickets starting tomorrow at 10am local time. General onsale starts Friday! Can’t wait to see all of your beautiful faces in even more cities. Let us know which show we’ll see you at!”

Ashley McBryde has firmly established herself as a formidable force in the country music industry through her unique fusion of country and rock. McBryde’s latest album The Devil I Know is a testament to her artistic prowess and a clear exploration of the singer’s personal life and experience touring on the road.

The album showcases McBryde’s distinctive voice, poignant lyrics, and masterful storytelling, especially on the celebratory track “Light On in the Kitchen”. McBryde received similar acclaim for her previous 2022 album Lindeville, which was praised for its concept, storytelling, and captivating fictional characters in addition to the music itself.

It doesn’t look like any of the upcoming tour dates are sold out as of yet, but these seats will not last long. Purchase your tickets via StubHub ASAP! For hardcore Trybe members and general country music fans alike, this is not a tour you’ll want to miss.



* Previously announced



Nov. 30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE^*

Dec. 1 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall*

Dec. 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center*

Dec. 8 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall^*

Dec. 9 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre^*

Dec. 10 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre^*

Dec. 14 – Charleston, WV @ Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences#*

Dec. 15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte#*

Dec. 16 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live#*

Jan. 17 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall<=*

Jan. 19 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy<=*

Jan. 20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo<=*

Jan. 21 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute<=*

Jan. 23 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall<=*

Jan. 24 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands<=*

Jan. 25 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands<=*

Jan. 27 – Belfast, NI @ Waterfront Auditorium<=*

Jan. 28 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre<=*

Feb. 22 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center~

Feb. 23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle~

Feb. 24 – Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort Spa – Studio A

March 1 – Boone, NC @ Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts#

March 2 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium#

March 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren^

March 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl^

March 17 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia^

March 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel^

March 20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore^

March 22 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts^

March 23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater^

March 25 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom^

March 27 – Pocatello, ID @ Stephens Performing Arts Center

March 28 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^

April 3 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre~

April 4 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando~

April 19 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre+

April 20 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre+

April 25 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre%

April 26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory%

May 2 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston+

May 3 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s Texas

May 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater#

May 10 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

May 11 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Center for the Performing Arts#

May 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre<

May 31 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore<

June 1 – Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater<

June 13 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre<

June 15 – La Vista, NE @ The Astro<



Support:

^ Kasey Tyndall

< Harper O’Neill

= Corey Kent

~ Meg McRee

# Will Jones

+ Bella White

% JD Clayton

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI