Jelly Roll’s Impassioned Speech at iHeartRadio Music Awards Earns Standing Ovation, Leaves Fans in Tears

Jelly Roll took home two awards at the iHeart Radio Awards on Monday (April 1), Best New Artist Pop and Best New Artist Country. After his performance of “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson, he gave an impassioned speech that earned him a standing ovation from the audience.

“To be one of the voices coming through your radio and to be the best new country artist and represent country music and the best new pop artist, you want to know what it means to a kid like me?” he began. “I was thinking about it, ‘What does it mean when a guy like me gets the opportunity to be the new pop artists of the year?’ It means that God will always use the least likely messenger with the biggest message every single time.”

He continued, “You can take that to the bank, baby. I love you Jesus, and I love you Bunnie, my wife. Thank you for everything. My daughter, Bailee Ann, I hope you’re watching. I’m coming home, baby. We did it.”

Jelly Roll Earns Standing Ovation and Love from Fans for His Acceptance Speech

The audience gave him a standing ovation after the speech. Jelly Roll was up for eight nominations, taking home two big awards, and his speech reflected his gratitude for the honor. Fans also gave him props on social media, sharing words of love and support.

“CONGRATULATIONS [Jelly Roll]!!!!!!,” one person commented. “YOU BETTER PREACH, PREACHA!!!!!” Another wrote, “I am BAWLING!!!! And I love you so much!!!” while another fan commented, “[Jelly Roll] Never fails to make me tear up! Blessed to be alive.”

Recently, Jelly Roll spoke with US Weekly about his pre-show rituals with his band and crew members. “We listen to music, hang out before the show,” he said. “Then … we gather before we take the stage in a circle with the band and entire team and say a prayer and get hyped to go out there and perform.”

Most likely he was doing that before his big duet with Lainey Wilson, which fans loved. They shared their love on social media, with one person writing, “Jelly & Lainey just killed it.”

Featured Image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images