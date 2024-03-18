Sting Adds New Dates to Sting 3.0 Tour in 2024: How To Get Tickets

Sting announced the Sting 3.0 2024 Tour not that long ago, and it appears that the North American tour is going to get an extension. The classic rock star has added new dates due to “phenomenal fan demand” to the upcoming North American tour in Toronto, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Washington, and Chicago. The tour will see the famed Police frontman tour the US and Canada, along with Chris Maas and Dominic Miller.

The Sting 3.0 2024 Tour will start on September 17 in Detroit, Michigan at Fillmore Detroit. Unless even more dates are added, the tour should come to an end on November 15 in Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern.

Most of the tour dates are available for general sale on Ticketmaster and Stubhub. For the newly-announced dates, a presale event will kick off on Ticketmaster with the code “KEY” on March 21. General on-sale for the new dates will start on March 22.

If you missed the presale event, we recommend checking out tickets on Stubhub once general sale hits. Stubhub is a great resource for tickets, especially for sold-out concerts. And the FanProtect Program ensures that all purchases are legitimate and scam-free.

Don’t miss your chance to see the Sting 3.0 Tour 2024! Tickets will not last, so get yours ASAP.

September 17 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore Detroit

September 18 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore Detroit

September 20 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall (NEW!)

September 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall (NEW!)

September 24 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall (NEW!)

September 27 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium

September 30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

October 01 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

October 04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall – Fenway Park (NEW!)

October 06 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall – Fenway Park (NEW!)

October 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

October 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

October 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

October 12 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

October 15 – Washington, DC – MGM National Harbor (NEW!)

October 16 – Washington, DC – MGM National Harbor (NEW!)

October 20 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach (NEW!)

October 21 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach (NEW!)

October 22 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (CEPAC)

October 25 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

October 28 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre (NEW!)

October 29 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre (NEW!)

November 01 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre (NEW!)

November 06 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

November 07 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

November 09 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

November 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

November 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

November 15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

