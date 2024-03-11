The Sting 3.0 Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets & More

Sting has been known to put on a truly marvelous show throughout his nearly 50-year career, and North American fans are going to get to experience what he can do this fall. The pop/rock star is hitting the United States and Canada for the Sting 3.0 Tour 2024.

What does Sting 3.0 mean? Nobody is quite sure, including fans on his Instagram account. Still, the mystery just makes it all the more exciting!

Sting will kick off the upcoming Sting 2024 Tour with support from guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas. The first stop on the tour will be on September 17 in Detroit, Michigan at Fillmore Detroit. The tour will come to a close (pending any additional dates) on November 13 in Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern.

The STING 3.0 Tour is coming this autumn. Get ready for a new dynamic era with Dominic Miller and Chris Maas. Presales begin today; tickets go on sale to the public Friday, March 15. Visit https://t.co/lIZBYa3KNx for more details. 🎸 pic.twitter.com/GgPAvO6uGq — Sting (@OfficialSting) March 11, 2024

Getting tickets for this tour is quite easy. Fans can pop over to Ticketmaster for the presale event, which will kick off on March 11 at 1:00 pm EDT. There will be a number of presale events for this tour, including an artist presale, VIP presale, and Citi cardholder presale.

General on-sale for the Sting 2024 Tour will start on March 15 at 10:00 am EDT. If you don’t want to deal with the presale events or miss them, we recommend checking Stubhub once general on-sale starts. Stubhub is our top pick for a secondary ticketing platform, since it’s backed by the FanProtect Program and guarantees that your purchases are protected from scams or fraudulent tickets.

Don’t expect any new music on this tour. According to the tour’s press release, the Sting 3.0 Tour will be a celebration of his greatest career hits, rather than a promo tour for an upcoming album. Sting’s last studio release was the rock-focused The Bridge from 2021.

Tickets won’t last long for the Sting 2024 Tour! Get your tickets now, before it’s too late!

September 17 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore Detroit

September 18 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore Detroit

September 20 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

September 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

September 27 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium (with Billy Joel)

September 30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

October 01 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

October 04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall – Fenway Park

October 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

October 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

October 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

October 12 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

October 15 – Washington, DC – MGM National Harbor

October 20 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach

October 22 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (CEPAC)

October 25 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome (with Billy Joel)

October 28 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

October 29 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

November 06 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

November 07 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

November 09 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium (with Billy Joel)

November 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

November 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

