Mandy Moore Cancels Tour Dates to Focus on Health of Her Baby

Singer, songwriter, and actress Mandy Moore is taking the time to focus on what matters most: family.

In a recent statement that Moore posted on her Instagram account, she announced that she is canceling the remainder of her 2022 tour dates to focus on her health and her family. The artist came to this decision “with a heavy heart and much consideration,” but ultimately understood that she needed to take care of herself while pregnant. Moore is expecting her second child with her husband and Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith.

“When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed. I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home,” Moore stated.

Just a few weeks prior to this decision, Moore announced her pregnancy in an adorable social media post where her son Gus is sporting a shirt that reads “big brother.”

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start,” Moore wrote, “and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo.”

Moore had been on tour supporting her seventh studio album, In Real Life, which was released on May 13 of this year. The singer had started her tour in early June and was set to perform through July. In light of the cancellations, though, Moore also noted that refunds are available for those who had purchased tickets for shows after June 28.

Photo Credit: Jenna Jones/Courtesy Shorefire Media