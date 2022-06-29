Kacey Musgraves, Fancy Hagood Release International Pride Day Song “Blue Dream Baby”

To honor International Pride Day on June 28, queer country-pop artist Fancy Hagood teamed up with Kacey Musgraves for some retro dance-pop on “Blue Dream Baby.”

Written by Hagood, along with Alysa Vanderheym (Lady A, Florida Georgia Line, One Republic, Blake Shelton) and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, “Blue Dream Baby” has a ’70s dance vibes with a modern twist, following the story of a new romantic connection—Downstream from the smoke, think you got the best of me / You give me visions of hope, rethinking my destiny / I’m just riding a wave like it was meant to be / Are you meant to be … We’re so close to the edge, we’re touching on paradise / Even if it’s all in my head, know we’re gonna be alright / Even for one night.

In the video, animated by Skylar Wilson, cartoonish versions of Hagood and Musgraves are off on a “cosmic” trip together, complete with a “Spacey Kacey” in a psychedelic spaceship, as the two party the night away with a world of extraterrestrials. “Blue Dream Baby” subtly follows the visual storyline of Hagood’s previous video “Bored,” where he was abducted by “gayliens.”

“Kacey and I share stuff we’ve written from time to time with each other, but it was actually her boyfriend who heard ‘Blue Dream Baby’ first,” said Hagood of the pair’s collaboration in a statement. “He told her about it, and later that night, she and I were texting, when she asked to hear it.”

Hagood added, “To my absolute amazement she was super into it, and the rest is history. I’m still pinching myself that I get to put out a song in the world with someone who is not only one of my favorite artists, but also one of my closest friends. It doesn’t get any more special than this.”

In 2021, Hagood released his debut Southern Curiosity, and he continues to host Trailblazers Radio on Apple Radio. Musgraves recently covered Elvis Presley’s 1961 hit “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” featured on the soundtrack for the Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis and released her fifth album Star-Crossed in 2021, which was not eligible for 2022 Grammy Award for Best Country Album.

“You can take the girl out of the country (genre),” tweeted Musgraves in response to the news, “but you can’t take the country out of the girl.”

Photo: Kacey Musgraves (Jamie Nelson); Fancy Hagood (Natalie Osborne)