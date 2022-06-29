Blink-182 Drummer Travis Barker Rushed to Hospital in Los Angeles

Travis Barker was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on June 28.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, was shown being taken on a stretcher into an ambulance with his wife Kourtney Kardashian, 42, by his side. Barker reportedly went to West Hills hospital prior to being transferred to the medical center to check on an unknown health issue.

Barker’s medical emergency is unclear, but the artist did leave a cryptic tweet earlier in the day on June 28 that read “God save me.” It’s unclear whether the tweet is related to Barker’s current condition.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

Shortly after her father was taken to the hospital, Barker’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, asked followers to “please send your prayers” in an Instagram Story.

Kardashian and Barker were married more than a month ago on May 15 with a candlelit clifftop ceremony in Portofino, Italy. The couple’s friends and family were in attendance, including Barker’s Blink-182 bandmate, singer and bassist Mark Hoppus, and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly, in addition to Kardashian’s sisters Kim, Kendall, Kylie, Khloé, and mother Kris Jenner.

In April of 2021, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus revealed that he was diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. By September of 2021, Hoppus said he was cancer-free after undergoing treatment throughout the year.

American Songwriter will update this story as more information becomes available.

Photo: Emma McIntyre