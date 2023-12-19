Mara Justine Knocks It Out the Park With Flawless “Piece of My Heart” Performance on ‘The Voice’ Finale

Mara Justine is partying like it’s 1968. The artist put her all into a showy performance of Janis Joplin’s hit on The Voice.

Justine resurrected and revamped the song for a modern audiences while not changing the tune too much from the original. Joplin recorded the song in 1968 as part of her Cheap Thrills album. It was a powerful showcase for Justine’s vocal chops and growing confidence. For the tune, the singer adorned her best ’60s attire, being followed by a group of people like she’s Michael Jackson in a “Beat It” video.

Not only did Justine show off her power as a singer, but she also demonstrated her talents as a performer. She combined dancing and even light pyrotechnics. This was enough to instantly draw coaches Reba McEntire and Niall Horan to her side.

Of the performance, McEntire had nothing but praise. She said, “You are a powerhouse. You are also cute as a button — so talented, so confident. With that smile on your face but it’s a little mischievous at the same time, that’s what I love so much. You were absolutely magnificent on your ballad. This one, out of the ballpark — way to go.”

The tune left Horan saying, “Wow, wow, wow.” The coach said that Justine knocked the song out of the stratesophere. He said, “Just knowing the confidence you have right now this was the perfect song for this exact moment.”

Mara Justine Garners New Fans

However, was it enough for Justine to take home the competition? Justine is facing some stiff competition with every singer bringing their all to this final leg of The Voice. But, if the TikTok comment section is anything to go by, then Justin has earned herself a legion of new fans.

One person wrote, “I feel like Mara fought the hardest tonight!!! Both songs performed flawlessly!!! Mara for the Win!!!”

Another commented, “She left no crumbs! Covering Janis is no easy task. She is absolutely incredible and versatile. Voted for her. She better win.”

And yet another wrote, “Ahhhh yes! I called this one in the beginning of the season! I knew she had some Janis in her voice! Sold.”

Justine took a moment to comment on the video, thanking everyone for the support that they’ve shown her. She wrote, “THANK YOU SO MUCH EVERYONE!! I love you!!” Win or lose, it appears that the singer has already left a lasting impression.

[Photo by NBC/The Voice]