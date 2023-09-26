Mara Justine’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” Causes a Battle Between ‘The Voice’ Judges

Within a few phrases, Mara Justine got two judges, John Legend and Gwen Stefani, to turn. But that wasn’t the end of it as the contestant on the first episode on the new season of the popular NBC television show The Voice continued.

Videos by American Songwriter

Singing a rendition of the iconic Elton John and Bernie Taupin song, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” Justine quickly got new coach Reba McEntire to turn, too. Finally, even before the swelling chorus, returning champion Niall Horan turned. Justine had just gotten a coveted four-chair turn on the show’s opening episode.

With a raspy falsetto, she even got Horan to utter an audible, “Wow,” during an impressive vocal run. Justine also displayed a skillful lower register, belting the song lyrics over a heavy piano line.

Justine, a 21-year-old singer from Galloway, New Jersey, seemed to sparkle when the judges gave her her proverbial flowers and a slew of praise. “They make ’em different in Jersey,” joked Horan, adding, “America’s going to fall in love with that voice.”

Horan then pressed a special button that let down a big finger pointing to the crown of his head, a la former coach Blake Shelton’s famous downward finger point, which was meant to get contestants to choose him over the other coaches. Horan, the Irish pop star, has learned a thing or two from the country star Shelton.

Legend wasn’t having any of it. He got on stage to duet with Justine on his hit song “All of Me.” Then Horan got on stage, making Legend say, “Get away!” Horan and Legend were the top choices, trying to sonically woo the New Jersey artist.

In the end, after McEntire asked who she was going to pick, Justine went for… well, viewers will have to wait until Tuesday night to find out in a “to be continued” twist!

But check out Justine’s standout audition here below.