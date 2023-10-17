Huntley’s Rocker Vocals Earn Four-Chair Turn During Final Blind Auditions on ‘The Voice’

Virginia native Huntley impressed all four coaches during the final night of Blind Auditions on The Voice on Monday (October 16) with a song chosen by his 6-year-old daughter.

The 33-year-old rocker shared his gravelly rendition of The Black Crowes‘ 1990 hit “She Talks to Angels,” which made Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Niall Horan turn their chairs nearly simultaneously.

“Your voice is incredible,” said McEntire following Huntley’s performance. “When I first listened to you, I heard Chris Stapleton in there. That’s a huge compliment to you there.”

Horan likened Huntley’s vocals to Australian singer Daniel Merriweather and British artist James Morrison. “So much power, and the control you have, it’s so beautiful to listen to,” said Horan. “You made us feel, and that’s a really important thing.”

He added, “That’s a tone that comes naturally. I bet you were singing like that when you were 15. You sing your own way, you sing direct, and so much power and the control you have. It’s so beautiful to listen to.”

When it was Stefani’s turn, she praised Huntley’s performance and called it “automatic,” and compared his vocals more to rocker Bradley Nowell of Sublime. “Your voice is just so automatic,” said Stefani. “You know exactly at what point you’re going to be raspy. And it’s pure and honest and you sound like you’ve been singing forever, on stage performing.”

Legend said the singer was ready for something outside The Voice. “Your voice sounds so ready,” said legend, “so ready for the world, so ready for the radio. “It’s truly one of the best voices we’ve heard. It’s so impressive, dude.”

When choosing what team to join, Huntley consulted with his daughter Stella, who urged her father to pick Team Niall.

