March/April 2021 Lyric Contest Winners

Diane Smith, March/April 2021 Lyric Contest Winner

1st place

"Angels"
By Diane Smith
Grand Junction, CO
 
Well it's a funny kind of heaven
Where they never give you wings
Where the angels serve you coffee
But you never hear them sing
 
It’s a funny kind of heaven
Where you never get to fly
Feathers brush your naked shoulder
On their way to other skies
 
(Chorus)
Sometimes I think that I'm in heaven
Sometimes I think that I'm in hell
Sometimes it's hard to know the difference
And those damned angels never tell
 
It's a funny kind of hell
That gives you everything you need
Where you rest your head on satin
Where it doesn't hurt to bleed
 
It's a funny kind of hell
Where the angels serve you beer
They dance barefoot in the alley
And they talk dirty in your ear
 
(Chorus)
 
I'm gonna flap my arms like crazy
I'm gonna close my eyes and soar
The wind will sound like angels singing
And I won't hear you close the door
 
(Chorus)

2nd place 
 
“Widows Walking”
By Drew Velting
Merrick, NY
 
The Great Emancipator’s late
Lilacs bloom by the interstate
Mary Todd still holds his hand
Sends her best from the Promised Land
 
Intrepid always, Jackie O
Where you’ve been I’ll never know
But your grace still follows me
In its blood-stained memory
 
Journey with me now
I hear you calling
Put your shoes on, get your shoes on
Walk with me 
 
Mrs. King marched on to dream 
Had no choice in the color scheme
No self-pity, surely not
Heard today from Coretta Scott 
 
A silent prayer in Central Park
Come together in the dark
Yoko Ono made a plea 
Mourn for John and let it be
 
Journey with me now
I hear you calling
Put your shoes on, get your shoes on
Walk with me 
 
Widow’s walking, drifting by
Don’t you grieve now, tell you why
Peace is every step you take
See the footsteps for goodness’ sake
 
Journey with me now
I hear you calling
Put your shoes on, get your shoes on
Walk with me 
 
Widow’s walking, drifting by
Don’t you grieve now, tell you why
Peace is every step you take
See the footprints for goodness’ sake
 
 
 
 
3rd place
 
“Boys Cry Too”
By Garrett Davis
Tucson, AZ
 
I've done it over steering wheels,
I've done it in my beer
I've done it out of anger,
And I've done it out of fear
I've done it over heartbreaks,
Lord knows I've had a few
Yeah, sometimes, boys cry too
 
I've done under those bright lights
At the fifty yard line
I'd done it when I first left home
And again when my dog died
Yeah man we try to act tough,
But deep down we know it's true,
Sometimes, boys cry too
 
(Chorus)
And I ain't afraid to cry, you know I can't hide what I feel,
You can judge me how you want to, but at least I know it's real,
I can't run from my emotions and I won't hide from the truth,
Yeah, sometimes, boys cry too
 
I did it next to my best friend on the day he said "I do"
I did it on an aero-plane, after She told me we were through
I did it in my Daddy's arms, when he said son "I love you"
Yeah, sometimes, boys cry too
 
(Chorus)
And I ain't ashamed to cry, you know I won't hide what I feel
You can judge me how you want to but at least I know it's real,
I can't outrun my emotions and I won't hide from the truth
Yeah, sometimes, boys cry too
 
(3/4 speed, soft guitar)
I did it on a sidewalk, on the phone to my best friend
I did it in a hospital room, praying for a miracle to get sent
I did it when the doctors said, we're sorry, there's just nothing more we can do
Yeah, sometimes, boys cry too
 
And I ain't afraid to cry, you know I can't hide what I feel
You can judge me how you want to, but at least I know I'm real
I can't run from my emotions, yeah I got to face the truth
Oh, sometimes, boys cry too
 
So don't let them tell you, that it makes you less of a man,
And even if they try to, it's 'cause they don't understand,
What it's like to give love, or have it taken from you
Ohh, sometimes, boys cry too
Yeah, sometimes, boys cry too
Oh, sometimes, boys cry..... Tooo
 
 
 
 
4th place
 
“The Time For Us”
By Greg Morneau
White House, TN
 
 
Through moonlit miles and secret smiles
I traced the movement of your dress
past scarlet walls, and crowded halls
and all the while holding my breath
 
We passed on the stairs, I slicked back my hair
I was still coming up for air
I wanted to stare, but I didn’t dare
I was still coming up for air, still coming up for air
 
But it was not the time for us
your gorgeous eyes on me
the glamorous city loneliness
we lingered in the heat
 
A coil of smoke, we finally spoke
but then we only spoke in codes
the games we played, were just charades
all through the bends of rain-drenched roads
 
Does she want him more? does he want her more?
is anybody keeping score?
does she want him more? does he want her more?
is anybody keeping score? anybody keeping score?
 
But it was not the time for us
your gorgeous eyes on me
the glamorous city loneliness
the lush lies we repeat
 
I held your hand, you held a key
I didn’t know what it unlocked
sad melodies, they follow me
to every sidewalk that we walked
 
No flip of the switch, no kiss on the lips
oh the chances that we missed
no twist of the hips, no trips on a ship
oh the chances that we missed, the chances that we missed
 
Oh it was not the time for us
your gorgeous eyes on me
the glamorous city loneliness
an otherworldly dream
 
No it was not the time for us
your gorgeous eyes on me
the glamorous city loneliness
a fading memory
a fading memory
a fading memory
 
 
 
 
Honorable Mention
 
“Corner Of My Mind”
By Doug Kent
New Braunfels, TX
 
“Where’s Momma”
By Andre Comeaux
Lafayette, LA
 
“More Inside The Bottle”
By Joe Colavito
Ringwood, NJ
 
“Just A Minute Ago”
By James Lake
Winfield, IL
 
“Super Glue Girl”
By Douglas Knight
Orlando, FL
 
“The Sinner’s Rest Stop and Café”
By Michael C. Lopez
Location N/A
 
“My Father’s Hands”
By Jonas Noack
Offenbach, GER
 
“Don’t Quit Your Daydream”
By Patrick McGuinness
New Orleans, LA
 
“Good Love/Hard Times”
By Luke Brindley
Reston, TN
 
“This World Was Built To Break Your Heart”
By David Dixon
Silver Spring, MD

