1st place “Angels” (Read Q&A with Diane) By Diane Smith Grand Junction, CO Well it's a funny kind of heaven Where they never give you wings Where the angels serve you coffee But you never hear them sing It’s a funny kind of heaven Where you never get to fly Feathers brush your naked shoulder On their way to other skies (Chorus) Sometimes I think that I'm in heaven Sometimes I think that I'm in hell Sometimes it's hard to know the difference And those damned angels never tell It's a funny kind of hell That gives you everything you need Where you rest your head on satin Where it doesn't hurt to bleed It's a funny kind of hell Where the angels serve you beer They dance barefoot in the alley And they talk dirty in your ear (Chorus) I'm gonna flap my arms like crazy I'm gonna close my eyes and soar The wind will sound like angels singing And I won't hear you close the door (Chorus)

2nd place “Widows Walking” By Drew Velting Merrick, NY The Great Emancipator’s late Lilacs bloom by the interstate Mary Todd still holds his hand Sends her best from the Promised Land Intrepid always, Jackie O Where you’ve been I’ll never know But your grace still follows me In its blood-stained memory Journey with me now I hear you calling Put your shoes on, get your shoes on Walk with me Mrs. King marched on to dream Had no choice in the color scheme No self-pity, surely not Heard today from Coretta Scott A silent prayer in Central Park Come together in the dark Yoko Ono made a plea Mourn for John and let it be Journey with me now I hear you calling Put your shoes on, get your shoes on Walk with me Widow’s walking, drifting by Don’t you grieve now, tell you why Peace is every step you take See the footsteps for goodness’ sake Journey with me now I hear you calling Put your shoes on, get your shoes on Walk with me Widow’s walking, drifting by Don’t you grieve now, tell you why Peace is every step you take See the footprints for goodness’ sake 3rd place “Boys Cry Too” By Garrett Davis Tucson, AZ I've done it over steering wheels, I've done it in my beer I've done it out of anger, And I've done it out of fear I've done it over heartbreaks, Lord knows I've had a few Yeah, sometimes, boys cry too I've done under those bright lights At the fifty yard line I'd done it when I first left home And again when my dog died Yeah man we try to act tough, But deep down we know it's true, Sometimes, boys cry too (Chorus) And I ain't afraid to cry, you know I can't hide what I feel, You can judge me how you want to, but at least I know it's real, I can't run from my emotions and I won't hide from the truth, Yeah, sometimes, boys cry too I did it next to my best friend on the day he said "I do" I did it on an aero-plane, after She told me we were through I did it in my Daddy's arms, when he said son "I love you" Yeah, sometimes, boys cry too (Chorus) And I ain't ashamed to cry, you know I won't hide what I feel You can judge me how you want to but at least I know it's real, I can't outrun my emotions and I won't hide from the truth Yeah, sometimes, boys cry too (3/4 speed, soft guitar) I did it on a sidewalk, on the phone to my best friend I did it in a hospital room, praying for a miracle to get sent I did it when the doctors said, we're sorry, there's just nothing more we can do Yeah, sometimes, boys cry too And I ain't afraid to cry, you know I can't hide what I feel You can judge me how you want to, but at least I know I'm real I can't run from my emotions, yeah I got to face the truth Oh, sometimes, boys cry too So don't let them tell you, that it makes you less of a man, And even if they try to, it's 'cause they don't understand, What it's like to give love, or have it taken from you Ohh, sometimes, boys cry too Yeah, sometimes, boys cry too Oh, sometimes, boys cry..... Tooo 4th place “The Time For Us” By Greg Morneau White House, TN Through moonlit miles and secret smiles I traced the movement of your dress past scarlet walls, and crowded halls and all the while holding my breath We passed on the stairs, I slicked back my hair I was still coming up for air I wanted to stare, but I didn’t dare I was still coming up for air, still coming up for air But it was not the time for us your gorgeous eyes on me the glamorous city loneliness we lingered in the heat A coil of smoke, we finally spoke but then we only spoke in codes the games we played, were just charades all through the bends of rain-drenched roads Does she want him more? does he want her more? is anybody keeping score? does she want him more? does he want her more? is anybody keeping score? anybody keeping score? But it was not the time for us your gorgeous eyes on me the glamorous city loneliness the lush lies we repeat I held your hand, you held a key I didn’t know what it unlocked sad melodies, they follow me to every sidewalk that we walked No flip of the switch, no kiss on the lips oh the chances that we missed no twist of the hips, no trips on a ship oh the chances that we missed, the chances that we missed Oh it was not the time for us your gorgeous eyes on me the glamorous city loneliness an otherworldly dream No it was not the time for us your gorgeous eyes on me the glamorous city loneliness a fading memory a fading memory a fading memory Honorable Mention “Corner Of My Mind” By Doug Kent New Braunfels, TX “Where’s Momma” By Andre Comeaux Lafayette, LA “More Inside The Bottle” By Joe Colavito Ringwood, NJ “Just A Minute Ago” By James Lake Winfield, IL “Super Glue Girl” By Douglas Knight Orlando, FL “The Sinner’s Rest Stop and Café” By Michael C. Lopez Location N/A “My Father’s Hands” By Jonas Noack Offenbach, GER “Don’t Quit Your Daydream” By Patrick McGuinness New Orleans, LA “Good Love/Hard Times” By Luke Brindley Reston, TN “This World Was Built To Break Your Heart” By David Dixon Silver Spring, MD

