1st Place



“The Blindness Excuse”

By William Simons

Ware, MA



You say you don’t care if we’re purple or green

But I’m black and she’s brown so what does that mean?

If you can’t see color then what can you see?

Through those rose-colored glasses when you’re looking at me



When evening gives way to the cover of night

Is my blackness affirmed in the absence of light?

And would you declare my skin color moot

If you put your hands up and I still chose to shoot



You can untie the noose

You can unload the gun

But the blindness excuse

Can’t undo what’s been done



You like to tell me I’m articulate and smart

While you’re stroking my ego and blessing my heart

But I don’t need your praise, your pity or tears

Or some colorblind world to magically appear



What I need instead is some faith in you

That I can be me and you, can be you

I’m proud to be black and you’re proud to be white

So, let’s rise up together and fight the good fight



You can untie the noose

You can unload the gun

But the blindness excuse

Can’t undo what’s been done



I closed my eyes for a long time

Pretending that I couldn’t see

Then a switch flipped on

Like the break of dawn

And for once in my life I felt free



You can untie the noose

You can unload the gun

But the blindness excuse

Can’t undo what’s been done



You can untie the noose

You can unload the gun

But the blindness excuse

Can’t undo what’s been done





2nd Place



“People Inside of Pictures”

By Stephen Schuster

Westborough, MA



People inside of pictures

Pictures inside of frames

These are my family fixtures

All their faces, all their names



Mothers with their husbands

Fathers with their wives

All these kids and cousins

That make up these family lives



Home is where I’m going

Home is where I’ll run

To meet those generations

I’ll see in the world to come



Immigrants with pushcarts

Ambitious for their sons

Trying to make a new start

Like they were the chosen ones



Some choose grand professions

Some work with their hands

All had great intentions, sometimes

God had other plans



Home is where I’m going

Home is where I’ll run

To meet those generations

I’ll see in the world to come



People inside of pictures

Pictures inside of frames

These are my family scriptures

Every story that remains



These are my constellations

See how they shine

Upon this congregation

That makes up my family line



Home is where I’m going

Home is where I’ll run

To meet those generations

I’ll see in the world to come

I’ll see them when we’re reunited

in the world to come







3rd Place



“I’m Sorry”

By Charles Mitchell & Dean McConatha

Sylacauga, AL



By the time you get this letter

I’ll be doing so much better

Then I know I’ve done, in almost twenty years



Today I’m three months sober

And I know the fight ain’t over

But I’ve grown so much, through all the pain and tears



Chorus

I’m sorry; I’ve wasted all this time

All the hurtful things I’ve said to you, haunt me every night

If I can just forgive myself, maybe one day so can you

But for now I guess I’m sorry, is the best that I can do



I know that you’ve heard me say these words

So many times before

I wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t want to listen anymore



But, I don’t know what else I can do?

The words may seem the same to you

But deep inside I know I’ve really changed



Chorus

I’m sorry; I’ve wasted all this time

All the hurtful things I’ve said to you, they haunt me every night

If I can just forgive myself, maybe one day so can you

But for now I guess I’m sorry, is the best that I can do



I know I can’t un- break the promises I’ve broken

And I know I can’t take back all the crazy words I’ve spoken



I’m sorry; I’ve wasted all this time

All the hurtful things I’ve said to you, they haunt me every night

If I can just forgive myself, maybe one day so can you

But for now I guess I’m sorry, is the best that I can do



Only time will tell if what I say is true



I’m so sorry







4th Place



“Five Until Forever”

By Stephen Hooper

Negaunee, MI



A thousand new directions

An ever-changing riverbed

Unmapped trails we've never traveled

Just a foggy picture in your head

In the absence of all certainty

On the whims of what we're sold

Watching longingly for signposts

Entangled in the weeds along the road



Have you the time

I wanted to share it with you

People and places we knew

Five until forever



So we chased the burning summer

And the promise of the new

California sunsets

Sprawling Rocky Mountain views

We made our home beyond the water

And the stoic evergreens

Endless childhood stories

Up and down these old familiar streets



Have you the time

I wanted to share it with you

People and places we knew

Five until forever



Walk with me a little longer

Or another sixty years

I hope our children will remember

The love we had, my dear







Honorable Mention



“Grandma’s Kitchen Table”

By Tim Crowley

(Des Moines, IA)





“Livin It Down”

By Clint Swank

(Ithaca, NY)





“When You Push The Clouds Away”

By William Kapac

(West Wildwood, NJ)





“It’s My Job”

By Robyn Taylor

(Nashville, TN)





“Staying Close”

By Joe Colavito

(Ringwood, NJ)





“Burning Man”

By Mark Meed

(Willow Grove, PA)





“The Pocket Watch”

By Jason Peterson

(Lafayette, LA)





“This Is My Dirt”

By Josh Clements

(Pleasant Hill, NC)





“Graveyard Boogie Blues”

By Fred Reilly

(Haines City, FL)





“Within A Beating Heart”

By Andy Alatza

(Westfield, IN)

