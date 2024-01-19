Marcus King Releases New Pain-Laced, Rick Rubin-Produced Track “F-ck My Life Up Again”

Marcus King is back with new music to get your New Year off to a grooving start. His latest standalone track “F-ck My Life Up Again” dropped on all streaming platforms Friday (January 19). The song has King setting aside his guitar chops and letting his soulful voice take center stage. Watch the lyric video for the new track below.

“F-ck My Life Up Again” sees King making a marked shift in sound. His usual masterfully crafted riffs and virtuosic leads are all but absent from the track. Instead, R&B percussion, organs, and a mellow string section lay the backdrop for the Rick Rubin-produced release. King did add one guitar solo to the mix; however, it is under layers of glitch production and played backward. It’s a stylistic choice that may seem strange and even off-putting in another song, but it feels right at home on this one.

[See Marcus King Live: Get Tickets]

King co-penned the song with Dexter Wansel.

No Way Around F-word

The lyrics of the song focus on King’s tendency toward unhealthy relationships. More specifically, the song is about the deep loneliness that comes after an especially codependent and toxic union ends.

In the chorus, he sings, Come f-ck my life up again / I don’t deserve to live without pain / Destroy all my confidence again / Watch me lose control and feel ashamed / Come f-ck my life up again.

[RELATED: Marcus King Shares Lessons He’s Learned the Hard Way]

“I was hesitant to record a song with such a foul word in it given my Southern Christian upbringing, but there were no other words I could find to capture the emotion I felt,” King shared in a press release. “The anger associated with missing someone you know is only going to bring you pain, missing a relationship that only hurts you, feeling hopeless to the point of wanting them to come back because the only thing worse than the codependent hell you created together is the profound loneliness you feel.”

King will be on the road later this year. Check out a full list of dates below.

03/09—Port Chester, New York @ The Capitol Theatre

04/06—Minneapolis, Minnesota @ US Bank Stadium

04/13—Augusta, Georgia @ The Augusta Common

04/19—Miramar Beach, Florida @ Moon Crush Festival

05/22—Rapid City, South Dakota @ Monument Arena

05/24—Sioux Falls, South Dakota @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

05/31—Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

06/01—Lexington, Kentucky @ Railbird Music Festival

06/06—Camden, New Jersey @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

06/07—Bristow, Virginia @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/12—Kansas City, Missouri @ T-Mobile Center

06/15—Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

07/11—Darien Center, New York @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

07/12—Burgettstown, Pennsylvania @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/18—Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

07/19—Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

