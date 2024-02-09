New Country and Americana Albums for February 9, 2024: New Music from The Castellows, Noah Kahan, and More

We’ve made it through the first full workweek of February and we’ve received a hefty reward. This new stack of country and Americana albums will be the perfect weekend soundtrack for whatever you have planned. Do you need something to jam to before the Super Bowl starts? There’s plenty of music to set the mood. Are you looking to spend a few contemplative moments with some thoughtful songs? There’s new music for that, too. In short, if your weekend needs a soundtrack, you can find it below.

Standout Releases

Ellis Bullard’s new album Honky Tonk Ain’t Noise Pollution is pure retro country. Bullard embodies the Austin, Texas honky tonk sound like few others in the game today. The songwriting is solid. However, it’s not exactly groundbreaking. That’s not the point of this record, though. This is something you can put on, move the furniture, and cut a rug to. On the other hand, this is the kind of music that makes alcohol go down like water. If you’re looking to spice things up, Bullard has you covered.

The Castellows prove that good things can come from TikTok. The trio of sisters have been singing together their whole lives. However, when Ellie (guitar). Powell (banjo), and Lily (vocals) started posting songs to the app, they quickly gained a following. Today, they released their debut EP, A Little Goes a Long Way. Throughout the seven-song set, the sisters walk a tightrope between traditional country and modern energy. If you want to renew your faith in the future of country music, just listen to the Castellow’s debut EP.

Bruce Robison’s In the Woods might be the perfect new album for any country fan. It opens with “Exactly Like You,” a Western swing track complete with a horn section. Then, it moves into “Never Say Never,” a slow, steel guitar-drenched tune that feels fresh and vintage at the same time. Later, “Livin’ in the Woods in a Tree,” a co-write with the late great Blaze Foley brings the breezy feeling of John Prine’s earlier work. In short, Robison traverses the landscape of the country genre in seven tracks.

New Country and Americana Albums for February 9, 2024

Stick Season (Forever)—Noah Kahan

Lessons—Seth James

Sideways—The Steel Wheels

American Patchwork Quartet—American Patchwork Quartet

Chains and Stakes—The Dead South

Highlander—Missy Raines & Alleghany

In the Woods—Bruce Robison

Sparrow—Jeff Talmadge

What Now—Brittany Howard

Honky Tonk Ain’t Noise Pollution—Ellis Bullard

Down and Out—Sour Bridges

Holy Fluorescent Light—Red Sammy

12 to 6 Central—The Western Swing Authority

A Little Goes a Long Way (EP)—The Castellows

